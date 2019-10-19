Florida Republican said he may vote to impeach Trump — then announced he was retiring from Congress
Yet another Republican announced they would not be running for re-election in 2020.
“Representative Francis Rooney, Republican of Florida, who has refused to rule out voting to impeach President Trump, said on Saturday that he would not be seeking re-election,” The New York Times reported. “Rooney, who first won his district in southwest Florida in 2016, said on Fox News that he believed he had accomplished what he wanted to do in Congress and had grown frustrated with aspects of legislative service.”
Rooney was asked if he wanted to serve another term in Congress.
“I don’t really think I do, and I don’t really think I want one,” Rooney replied.
“I’ve done what I came to do,” he added.
Rooney denied that his retirement was linked to his comments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“A day earlier, Mr. Rooney became the first House Republican to indicate that he was willing to consider supporting articles of impeachment over the president’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, but he said on Saturday that his decision to retire was unrelated,” The Times reported.
America is being held hostage by a bloody madman — and he’s in the White House
These are the most frightening words Trump has uttered since becoming president:
“Sometimes you have to let them fight a little while. Sometimes you have to let them fight like two kids. Then you pull them apart.”
He said this at a campaign rally, naturally. In Texas, naturally. He tossed out the remark like just another chunk of red meat, so we can assume he meant what he said, because that’s when Trump tells us who he is, when he’s standing before an adoring crowd and he goes “off script.”
Trump’s entire presidency has been “off script,” but it’s telling when his excursions into the la-la land of his mind are this specific. He was speaking of the Kurds and the Turks, who have been engaged in bloody battles along the border between Syria and Turkey ever since Trump effectively gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to invade Syria on Oct. 5. Kurdish forces have already lost as many as 11,000 since they began fighting ISIS alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. Now hundreds more have died, and thousands may yet lose their lives. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and are refugees. It’s a bloody disaster that Trump refers to as a fight between children on a playground.
A key Republican senator is facing increasingly steep odds of keeping his seat
When political pundits list incumbent GOP senators who are considered vulnerable in the 2020 election, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is usually at the top of the list along with Iowa’s Sen. Joni Ernst, Maine’s Sen. Susan Collins and Arizona’s Sen. Martha McSally. And a Keating Research/OnSight Public Affairs survey released this week only confirms Gardner’s vulnerability.
The survey found that in a hypothetical matchup, centrist Democrat and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper would defeat Gardner by 11%. Moreover, Keating/OnSight found that only 34% of Colorado residents view Gardner favorably.