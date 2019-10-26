‘For sale’: News that Trump selling DC hotel draws criticism, protest
“We’ve long known that Donald Trump has put our democracy up for sale.”
On Friday night, advocacy group Tax March projected “For Sale” onto the façade of President Donald Trump’s emoluments-violating Washington, D.C. hotel to highlight the way the business is emblematic of corruption in the White House.
The sale reportedly comes partly in response to sustained criticism over the way the business makes money from foreign and domestic clients with interests in the White House.
“Simply put, we’ve long known that Donald Trump has put our democracy up for sale,” said Tax March campaign director Dana Bye. “Today, he just made it official. Now, if we could just see his tax returns we’d see how much he’s been selling it for.”
According to The Wall Street Journal:
The Trumps don’t actually own the hotel, which is the former Old Post Office, but lease it from the federal government. With extensions, the lease runs close to 100 years, and a new owner could control the property well into the next century.
The hotel rights could sell for $500 million, said the Journal.
Trump has endured criticism over the hotel since the beginning of his presidency. Democratic lawmakers have drawn attention to the fact that the hotel is a hotbed of activity for GOP operatives and foreign dignitaries, and Trump himself frequently dines at the property, located just down the street from the White House.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is investigating whether the president is violating the emoluments clause by keeping the hotel. Committee chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.) said in a statement Friday that he had concerns about the potential sale.
“I’m skeptical that this latest development isn’t an attempt to make a massive profit that directly benefits the Trump family, so I will be following this marketing attempt closely,” DeFazio said.
On MSNBC Saturday, conservative editor and commentator Charlie Sykes deconstructed the GOP's process complaints on impeachment — and warned that it is blowing up in their faces.
"On the scale of one to ten, one being actual substance, where would you rank what we just witnessed there and these arguments that these congressmen were making?" asked host Ayman Mohyeldin.
"Oh, I would put this at an 11," said Sykes. "This was street theater. This was the Republican Party channeling its inner Code Pink. It's like being in a — playing chess, and you realized you've just been checkmated and you throw the board over. You try to turn the whole thing into a farce. And this is clearly what they're trying to do, that they — as the defenses crumble, they need to talk about the process, and to the extent that it is a darker and darker picture for the president, what they're trying to do is they're trying to turn it into a circus. But I think it backfired on them."
According to a report in Politico, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway is being kept off the airwaves and made unavailable to reporters over fears of a screw-up talking about impeachment in the wake of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's floundering attempts to defend Donald Trump.
Despite Conway getting a minor scuffle with a Washington Examiner reporters over her relationship with her outspoken husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, the equally-outspoken Kellyanne has rarely been seen since the Democratic-led House began impeachment hearings on the President.
Flood of government officials defying Trump and talking to Democrats is making GOP support for president ‘unsustainable’
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," national security journalist Natasha Bertrand told host Ayman Mohyeldin that the momentum is on Democrats' side in the House impeachment proceedings — and that the endless parade of officials willing to testify could ultimately threaten Republican resolve to shield President Donald Trump.
"Let's start with the latest developments on the impeachment probe," said Mohyeldin. "Some key testimonies coming in. How have they tipped balance in terms of where the investigators want to take this investigation?"
"I think it's made it really hard for Democrats to come up with any kind of timeline here about when they want to start actually writing the articles of impeachment, because they've been so pleasantly surprised by the amount of testimony they've gotten from current administration officials in defiance of the Pentagon, the White House and the State Department, who have ordered them not to testify," said Bertrand. "So Democrats are really just compiling all of this evidence to use when they do start having these public hearings, when they do start writing the articles."