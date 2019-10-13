Quantcast
Connect with us

Former George W. Bush aide reveals why Republican talking points on Syria are complete crap

Published

2 hours ago

on

During the weekend news shows, President Donald Trump’s aides and allies took to televisions to justify the United States allowing Turkey to kill U.S. Kurdish allies.

“New Trumpist talking point,” former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum began. “The only way to stop Turkey[‘s] massacre of Kurds is to go to war against Turkey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s an inaccurate framing, Frum explained.

“Turkey never believed that: that’s why they asked Trump’s permission to invade,” he said. “All he had to do was say No. He said, Yes. Why? All the plausible answers are corrupt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This unfolding humanitarian catastrophe was completely foreseeable,” he emailed back. “The U.S. green-lighted it,” Retired Gen. John Allen told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “There was no chance Erdogan would keep his promise, and full-blown ethnic cleansing is underway by Turkish-supported militias. This is what happens when Trump follows his instincts and because of his alignment with autocrats. I said there would be blood, but could not have imagined this outcome. There is blood on Trump’s hands for abandoning our Kurdish allies.”

Allen went on to say that the $50 million in aide from Trump is “hollow” because it’s unclear where it will actually go. Turkey is too busy trying to kill the people the aid is supposed to go to, and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad is too corrupt to ensure the funds would get to the people intended.

You can read Tapper’s Twitter thread quoting Allen below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claimed US was taking custody of 5 dozen ISIS prisoners — but troops didn’t get them in time

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

There was a concern that the Turkish attacks on the U.S. Kurdish allies would free dozens of ISIS fighters that were captured by those on the ground. According to the Kurds, once Turkey began dropping bombs on the area, there wouldn't be anyone who could stay to guard the prison.

The last thing the U.S. military or any allies wanted was for terrorists to be freed by Turkey's new war. But that's exactly what happened. According to the New York Times, approximately five dozen ISIS prisoners and about 700 family members and sympathizers of the Islamic State fighters "escaped a Kurdish-run camp in northern Syria as Turkish-led assault unleashes chaos."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican wishes ‘Happy Birthday to the US Navy’ — with a picture of a Russian battlecruiser

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

Adding to the GOP's Russia obsession was an awkward misfire in a simple happy birthday message.

Sunday morning, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) tweeted a celebratory message to the U.S. Navy, which was officially established in 1775. Instead of showing photos of historic Navy ships or courageous sailors or decorated admiral, he posted a battleship, that isn't even an American ship.

According to Politico defense editor Dave Brown, the photo used in the graphic was Russian battlecruiser, the Pyotr Velikiy.

Democrats have alleged that President Donald Trump and the GOP has an unnaturally close relationship to Russia.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former George W. Bush aide reveals why Republican talking points on Syria are complete crap

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

During the weekend news shows, President Donald Trump's aides and allies took to televisions to justify the United States allowing Turkey to kill U.S. Kurdish allies.

"New Trumpist talking point," former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum began. "The only way to stop Turkey['s] massacre of Kurds is to go to war against Turkey."

That's an inaccurate framing, Frum explained.

"Turkey never believed that: that's why they asked Trump's permission to invade," he said. "All he had to do was say No. He said, Yes. Why? All the plausible answers are corrupt."

https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/1183446682492637184

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image