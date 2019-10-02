Former GOP congressman Sessions considering a 2020 comeback — by running in a different district
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions appears poised to make a comeback attempt — but not in his old Dallas-based district.
Sessions, who lost reelection last year, plans to announce Thursday he’s running for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, according to McLennan County GOP Chairman Jon R. Ker. The announcement will be at the county party headquarters in Waco, added Ker, who said he spoke with Sessions on Tuesday.
Sessions’ anticipated run is a surprise development after he spent months publicly flirting with running for his previous 32nd District seat, which is about 80 miles north of Flores’ more Republican 17th District. The initial reaction “has not been positive,” Flores told The Texas Tribune late Tuesday.
“Pete is a friend of mine, but I wish he’d called me first,” said Flores, R-Bryan. “I could have provided some valuable feedback to him.”
Sessions’ former campaign aides did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“The conservative leaders and community leaders in the district who are aware of Pete’s intentions have told me they would prefer someone who currently lives, works, and serves in our communities,” Flores told The Tribune. “They strongly believe that we have ample talent here to serve as their next congressman or congresswoman.”
Sessions is not entirely new to Waco. He was born there and grew up there, where his dad, a former FBI director, worked as an attorney in the 1960s.
Still, two delegation insiders concurred with Flores that the reaction at this point has been lukewarm.
One source described Sessions’ activity as “rumblings” while another said an intermediary was feeling out Republicans in the district.
The 17th District is a much safer Republican district as Sessions’ previous 32nd District. Flores has been holding informational meetings with potential candidates and sought feedback Tuesday from district activists on a potential Sessions run, according to an email obtained by The Tribune.
“A former Texas congressman and someone who I consider a friend (Pete Sessions), has been asked by some Republican donors to consider running in TX17 district,” Flores wrote. The incumbent added that “while Pete has not called to ask for my thoughts,” he wanted to get feedback on Sessions’ interest in the race.
Sessions lost his seat last year to Dallas Democrat Colin Allred, and he has teased a potential bid to reclaim the 32nd District. But some Republicans are uneasy with him running again for that seat — Allred beat him by 7 percentage points — and a number of GOP candidates have already declared from it, including one who has received recognition from the National Republican Congressional Committee.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Not many Republicans have declared for the seat since Flores announced his retirement about a month ago. A Republican who entered the race in recent days, Trent Sutton, formally announced his campaign Tuesday evening with a message for Sessions.
“I have met some of the other local individuals considering a run, and I can assure you, TX-17 has no shortage of talented, service-minded leaders,” Sutton said in a statement. “With all due respect Mr. Sessions, we got this.”
2020 Election
Could President Trump be impeached and convicted — but also re-elected?
The launching of an “official impeachment inquiry” into President Donald Trump’s conduct has sailed America into largely uncharted waters.
While there have been demands for the impeachment of many presidents, just three previous ones — Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton — have faced formal impeachment inquiries, and the Senate convicted none of them. None of those three sought reelection.
2020 Election
‘Existential’ threat: Leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg proves just how scared big tech is of Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been among the top three candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, has called for Facebook and other large tech companies to be broken up into smaller companies. Not surprisingly, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opposes that idea — and the 35-year-old tech entrepreneur, in leaked audio posted by The Verge, anticipates a possible legal battle if Warren becomes president.
2020 Election
The real lesson of Ukraine-gate: Trump will do anything to win in 2020
Amid the impeachment furor, don’t lose sight of the renewed importance of protecting the integrity of the 2020 election.
The difference between Richard Nixon’s abuse of power (trying to get dirt on political opponents to help with his 1972 reelection, and then covering it up) and Donald Trump’s abuse (trying to get Ukraine’s president to get dirt on a political opponent to help with his 2020 reelection, and then covering it up) isn’t just that Nixon’s involved a botched robbery at the Watergate while Trump’s involves a foreign nation.
It’s that Nixon’s abuse of power was discovered during his second term, after he was reelected. He was still a dangerous crook, but by that time he had no reason to inflict still more damage on American democracy.