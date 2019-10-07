Former GOP congresswoman calls out Pompeo for trying to shrug off Trump’s Ukraine scandal
On Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that there was nothing wrong with Trump’s outreach to Ukraine, which prompted an intel whistleblower to lodge a complaint that sparked Democrats’ impeachment proceedings.
Pompeo said that foreign leaders asked each other for help all the time. That the president’s behavior doesn’t bother him “a lick.”
“It’s win/win, best for all of us,” Pompeo told reporters. Appearing on CNN, former Congresswoman Mia Love (R-UT) pointed out that Pompeo is evading the heart of the issue.
“Well, you know, I like Mike Pompeo. I worked with him, I believe he — he feels like he’s doing his job,” she said. “However, the problem that we have here is that he wasn’t just looking at all corruption. It was the problem that comes into question that he’s looking at a political opponent. That’s where you kind of feel like, I wonder if Mike Pompeo was on the other end, he was saying, okay, are you asking me this just because he’s a political opponent or are you asking me to look into this because you’re concerned about corruption?”
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell admits Trump’s Syria withdrawal only benefits Russia and Iran
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that Trump's withdrawal of troops from Syria will only help Russia and Iran.
McConnell has been attacked as "Moscow Mitch" for protecting President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation while scoring a major aluminum plant in his state from a Russian oligarch.
According to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller, McConnell raised concerns about the decision, calling it "a precipitous withdrawal" and saying it "would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime."
‘Trump confessed on television’: Fox News’ top political editor says the impeachment case is clear
During a Fox News segment this Monday morning, a panel of commentators discussed the media's alleged role in pushing for an impeachment of President Trump, and whether or not Democrats are rushing towards a vote on articles of impeachment. At one point, America's Newsroom host Bill Hemmer turned towards Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt and said that there's "no record" of the allegations against Trump and his apparent pressuring of the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.
"It's just lawmakers coming on the microphone and giving their spin, be it right or left," Hemmer said.
CNN
CNN conservative slams GOP for ‘he’s trolling you’ defense of Trump: ‘Get rid of him for joking about serious things!’
Conservative writer Matt Lewis on Monday dropped the hammer on Republicans who have been excusing President Donald Trump's behavior by claiming that he was just "joking" about asking the Chinese government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a CNN panel discussion on Trump's latest antics, Lewis shredded Sen. Marco Rubio, who on Friday claimed that Trump wasn't serious about asking China to probe his political opponents.
"I don't think China or Ukraine thinks it's a joke when the president asks them to do something," he said. "Let's assume for a minute that he's just trolling us all and he is joking about things that are serious. I think that makes him unfit for the presidency!