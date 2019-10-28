Former Rep. John Conyers, who served in Congress for 53 Years, dies at 90
“He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice, and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people.”
Former Rep. John Conyers, whose 53 years in Congress were spent advocating for civil rights causes, died Sunday at 90.
“He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who was elected to Conyers’ seat in 2018, said on Twitter. “We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people.”
Tlaib repeated the sentiment during a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
At Bernie Sanders rally in Detroit, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for moment of silence following the death of former Rep. John Conyers.
“He served us and fought for us for over 50 years.” https://t.co/5ZpedSEoJ5 pic.twitter.com/RF6ShaZV94
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 27, 2019
Conyers began his decades in Congress in 1965 and served in the lower chamber until resigning in 2017 after a series of sexual harassment allegations were made public. The congressman denied the accusations.
“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now,” Conyers told radio host Mildred Gaddis at the time. “This too shall pass.”
His long career included founding the Congressional Black Caucus and serving as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee from 2007 to 2011.
According to CNN:
In 1983, Conyers introduced the original bill to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday and in 1994 worked on the Violence against Women Act. He became the first African American to serve as Chair of the House Judiciary Committee in 2007.
“From co-founding the Congressional Black Caucus to leading the fight in Congress to enshrine Martin Luther King’s birthday as a national holiday, John Conyers’ impact on our city and nation will never be forgotten,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.
At the rally on Sunday evening with Tlaib, Sanders remembered Conyers.
“Thank you very much John, for all you’ve done for this country,” said Sanders.
