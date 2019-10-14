Fort Worth cop arrested and charged with murder after shooting Black woman in her own home

On Monday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Aaron Dean, the former police officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson in her own home during a non-emergency response call, has been arrested and indicted for murder. He was booked at the Tarrant County Jail.

The nation has reacted with outrage at the shooting, the latest in a series of high-profile cases of unarmed Black people being shot by police. Dean resigned from the police force, and Jefferson’s family has called for a federal civil rights investigation.

The Fort Worth Police Department has apologized to Jefferson’s family and pledged to launch a full investigation into the events leading up to the wrongful shooting.