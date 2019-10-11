Fox host brought to tears after witnessing the humanitarian catastrophe Trump and Turkey have unleashed in Syria
During a Fox News segment this Friday morning, hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith interviewed humanitarian activist Steve Gumaer and discussed the current situation on the ground in Syria. According to Gumaer, “tens of thousands” of people are fleeing south to escape the Turkish onslaught on Kurdish positions in the region.
During the segment, images of civilians caught in the crossfire were shown, one of which caught the attention of Smith, clearly affecting her emotionally.
The image was of a 7-year-old girl identified as “Sara,” and shows her lying on a hospital bed with what looks to be a massive wound to her leg, which is censored due to its graphic nature. According to Gumaer, she survived, but had to have her leg amputated.
Watch the segment below:
Fox host brought to tears after witnessing the humanitarian catastrophe Trump and Turkey have unleashed in Syria
During a Fox News segment this Friday morning, hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith interviewed humanitarian activist Steve Gumaer and discussed the current situation on the ground in Syria. According to Gumaer, "tens of thousands" of people are fleeing south to escape the Turkish onslaught on Kurdish positions the region.
During the segment, images of civilians caught in the crossfire were shown, one of which caught the attention of Smith, clearly affecting her emotionally.
The image was of a 7-year-old girl identified as "Sara," and shows her lying on a hospital bed with what looks to be a massive wound to her leg, which is censored due to its graphic nature. According to Gumaer, she survived, but had to have her leg amputated.
Breaking Banner
Trump defenders busted for going quiet about ‘no collusion’ now that he’s is openly begging for foreign help
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, former assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Wehle noted the sudden silence of some of Donald Trump's most avid defenders who took to the airwaves and on the floor of Congress to shout "no collusion" and now refuse to mention the two words since the president has been openly begging multiple countries for dirt to use on his political opponents.
According to Whele, "After issuing a misleadingly incomplete four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report last April, Attorney General William Barr irresponsibly went on national television to declare 'no collusion' between the Trump campaign and Russia. This message amplified Trump’s months-long refrain of 'NO COLLUSION!'—even though the term 'collusion' has no legal significance whatsoever, as Mueller made clear in his report. After the report’s release, President Trump again starting singing the 'no collusion' refrain, now adding a chorus of 'complete and total exoneration.'"
Breaking Banner
Senate verdict: Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theory is crap
Even by the hyperactive standards of the Trump era, this week was a bit of a news overload. The White House "declared war" on the House of Representatives by declaring that impeachment is unconstitutional. The President impulsively gave the green light to Turkey to slaughter America's Kurdish allies. And the Southern District of New York arrested two of Rudy Giuliani's Ukrainian business partners and political associates as they tried to leave the country on a one-way ticket. There were at least half a dozen other stories of White House palace intrigue, members of the administration quitting and more and more details emerging that implicate the president, the vice president, the attorney general and the secretary of state in various aspects of the burgeoning Ukraine scandal.