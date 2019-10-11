Fox host brought to tears after witnessing the humanitarian catastrophe Trump and Turkey have unleashed in Syria

During a Fox News segment this Friday morning, hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith interviewed humanitarian activist Steve Gumaer and discussed the current situation on the ground in Syria. According to Gumaer, “tens of thousands” of people are fleeing south to escape the Turkish onslaught on Kurdish positions in the region.

During the segment, images of civilians caught in the crossfire were shown, one of which caught the attention of Smith, clearly affecting her emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image was of a 7-year-old girl identified as “Sara,” and shows her lying on a hospital bed with what looks to be a massive wound to her leg, which is censored due to its graphic nature. According to Gumaer, she survived, but had to have her leg amputated.

Watch the segment below: