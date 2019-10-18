Fox News host shreds Mulvaney’s attempt to clean up his damning Ukraine confession
Fox News host Ed Henry was not at all impressed with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s attempt to clean up a damning admission he made about President Donald Trump tying the delivery of aid to the Ukrainian government to being willing to launch investigations at the president’s behest.
During a Friday segment, Henry seemed particularly annoyed that Mulvaney had tried to blame the media for supposedly misconstruing statements that he’d made in broad daylight.
“The media is to blame for writing down what he said and Fox recording on video what he said?” Henry said. “He stood at the podium and connected the dots for Democrats and said, ‘You are darn right… that we were holding up aid to Ukraine because the president wanted an investigation of corruption!'”
Henry also slammed Mulvaney for suggesting that there was an explicit quid-pro-quo for Ukraine aid, which had undermined weeks’ worth of efforts by the Trump White House to deny that the aid was held up for any kind of political purpose.
“There may not be a quid pro quo but Mick Mulvaney, the president’s chief of staff, messed up and made it seem like there was,” he said. “They’re hurting their own case.”
Watch the video below.
Fox News host shreds Mulvaney’s attempt to clean up his damning Ukraine confession
Fox News host Ed Henry was not at all impressed with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's attempt to clean up a damning admission he made about President Donald Trump tying the delivery of aid to the Ukrainian government to being willing to launch investigations at the president's behest.
During a Friday segment, Henry seemed particularly annoyed that Mulvaney had tried to blame the media for supposedly misconstruing statements that he'd made in broad daylight.
"The media is to blame for writing down what he said and Fox recording on video what he said?" Henry said. "He stood at the podium and connected the dots for Democrats and said, 'You are darn right... that we were holding up aid to Ukraine because the president wanted an investigation of corruption!'"
2020 Election
GOP giving up trying to reclaim House seats as 2020 wipeout looms: report
Faced with a ticket likely headed by an unpopular president and watching the Democrats rake in campaign cash ahead of the 2020 election, the Republican Party is conceding they will not win back the House by reclaiming seats they lost in the so-called 2018 "blue wave" election.
According to a report from Politico, Democratic candidates have been stockpiling massive amounts of cash to wage war in what is expected to be a high turnout election with Donald Trump as the face of the Republican Party and seats that the GOP thought they might have a shot at now appearing unattainable.
Eric Trump whines about ‘cheap shots’ after explaining why his family business stiffs contractors
Hundreds of contractors over the years have filed complaints against the Trump Organization, saying they weren't paid the fees owed to them. Speaking to Yahoo Finance this Thursday, Eric Trump, who the organization's Executive Vice President, defended his company's record in a rather eyebrow-raising way.
"We believe in paying people when they do great jobs," Donald Trump's second eldest son said.
"We get people paid incredibly quickly. And we pay contractors,” he continued, adding that the Trump Organization only refuses to pay if a contractor doesn't complete a job.