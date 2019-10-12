Fox News poll on impeachment way worse for president than first revealed: Ex-Trump aide
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg told anchor Alex Witt why the president should be alarmed about the latest Fox News poll showing rising support for his impeachment — and how it is even worse than it looks.
“First of all, it’s a bipartisan polling firm they use. And when you look deeper into the numbers, they weren’t good for the president,” said Nunberg, an associate of indicted Trump strategist Roger Stone. “You certainly had an uptick of independents wanting the president removed from office — impeached and removed, probably around 15 percent prior to other polling. But you had around 11 percent of Republicans. And normally, I would say to myself, well, it’s probably all women. It wasn’t. It was around 10 percent men and 17 percent of women polled that were self-described Republicans.”
“Deeper into the poll, though, what was distressing for me was they asked the question, do you think the president is — essentially, they phrased it, do you think the president is out for himself, to serve himself, or to serve the country? And he lost that by a discrepancy of 51-42,” continued Nunberg. “Consistently in the Fox News polls, what we’ve seen is Donald Trump against a generic Democrat nationally is losing, 40-50, so you could say it’s similar there.”
“But I will tell you, one important point as we talk about as we are going to head into an impeachment and get into a Senate trial, is the president’s most important number, Alex, from my point of view, is his approval rating in Kentucky,” said Nunberg. “He’s around 25 percent to 30 percent more popular than Mitch McConnell, who is up for re-election.”
“I worked for the president, then Mr. Trump, in 2014 when McConnell was up for re-election then. It was very contentious,” added Nunberg. “He had visited Mr. Trump’s office then multiple times. Mr. Trump gave him a lot of money. He asked for our support on social media, and it is no surprise that the president as you head into a very important governor’s race in Kentucky, is heading there next week along with Vice President Pence. And really, that’s the number to watch because McConnell controls the pursestrings and can tell people like Cory Gardner, Susan Collins, no, no, you’re voting with us on this.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Pence is frantically running away from Trump on Ukraine: ‘Everyone is trying to get off the Titanic’
Vice President Mike Pence is "trying to save himself" in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump's administration illegally soliciting foreign assistance in the 2020 election, an MSNBC analyst explained on Saturday.
"I want to take a look at another character in this Ukraine controversy, and that being the vice president. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard repeatedly pressed Pence on whether he knew about a link between the interest in investigating the Bidens and then that aid being held up for Ukraine," MSNBC anchor Alex Witt said.
The clip showed Pence repeatedly dodging the question.
Trump’s legal appeal to keep his finances hidden could be heard by Merrick Garland
President Donald Trump was dealt a stinging blow when the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 he cannot block Congress from subpoenaing his financial records, with the lone dissenter being a judge he appointed.
The president may well appeal that decision, and one way to do that would be to request an "en banc" rehearing where the entire D.C. Circuit reviews the case. But as MSNBC's Kendis Gibson and former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner discussed on Saturday, one of the judges who would then hear the case is a familiar name: Merrick Garland, the Supreme Court nominee who was denied a hearing by Senate Republicans so Trump could fill it with an extreme-right replacement.
Breaking Banner
How the ‘Citizens United’ decision paved the way for Giuliani’s pals to buy influence in America
As I pointed out last week, the most powerful intervention in US politics allowing foreign influence in US elections, which contributed to Trump’s victory in 2016, was the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010) decision. Like Michaelangelo’s God creating Adam with a pointing finger, SCOTUS created out of thin air a doctrine the corporations are persons. They added to this ridiculous conclusion their previous creatio ex nihilo, the terminally stupid argument that money is speech and so money in politics can’t be regulated. The result is that corporations can now donate on their own to Super-Pacs. Since corporations are often opaque as to ownership and since foreigners can be prominent on their boards, SCOTUS has allowed foreigners to donate to and influence US elections