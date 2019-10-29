Fox panelists fume as pundit unloads on conservatives for smearing decorated war veteran Alex Vindland
While discussing the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman that’s set to take place on Capitol Hill today, a Fox & Friends panel got some pushback from one of their co-hosts who described Vindman’s account of a corrupt quid pro quo enacted by President Trump’s inner circle as “devastating for the President and his defenders.”
According to Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, despite Republicans’ attempts to paint Vindman as adversarial to the United States, his story “is the ultimate immigration story.”
“He is a patriot,” Tarlov said. “He has served our nation for 20 years, and the fact that the President’s supporters feel comfortable going out there and tearing him down and talking about ‘hearsay’ — this man has been corroborating what we have heard from the memorandum of [Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky], the President on national television, Mick Mulvaney on national television, Bill Taylor — also a veteran — Fiona Hill as well…”
“So if you have so much evidence, why is this continuing behind closed doors?” Fox News commentator Melissa Francis interjected. But according to Tarlov, the ‘closed doors’ argument is disingenuous.
“This the beginning of the open-air trial, essentially, in the Democratic House which we know will pass,” Tarlov said after a back-and-forth with Francis. “Then it will go for trial in the Senate.”
Francis replied that regardless of how honorable people may think Vindman is, she needs to have the hearings public “because in Washington, sadly, I don’t trust anybody.”
“I want to hear with my own ears that we are at a point in our country where when somebody is going to go up and is going to testify to something that’s going to try and reverse an election, I need to hear it with my own ears,” Francis said.
‘Are you a clown school dropout?’ GOP lawmaker ripped to shreds for trying to crash Vindman hearing
A West Virginia Republican tried again to crash a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing, and was roundly mocked for whining about his rejection.
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) -- who shared audio of a phone call he made last week inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) during a protest staged with dozens of GOP lawmakers -- attempted to sit in on testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman before the House Intelligence Committee.
However, Mooney was turned away because he doesn't serve on that committee, which is questioning witnesses as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to provide campaign dirt against Joe Biden.
DOJ court filing explains FBI’s reason for withholding information on Kavanaugh background check
During the confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a superficial background check. A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit was later filed, seeking information on that probe — and on October 25, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion for summary judgement in response to the lawsuit, which Colin Kalmbacher discusses in an October 28 article for Law & Crime.
Trump’s ‘most favorable witness’ now being eyed for a perjury referral: report
European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland has been seen as President Donald Trump's "most favorable witness" so far in the House impeachment inquiry, even though he delivered some significantly damning information to investigators.
Now, however, it looks like the witness who delivered testimony that painted the president in a better light than other witnesses could be facing legal problems of his own.
Politico reports that Sondland has now been contradicted by both ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who have both testified that Sondland knew more about the president's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden than he let on.