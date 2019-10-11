Fox’s Chris Wallace mocks network’s own contributor for calling impeachment ‘unconstitutional’

On Friday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned that impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump would backfire on Democrats. He also called the investigation unconstitutional.

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace Chris Wallace wasn’t sure about how impeachment would play out electorally. But he did note that Gingrich was wrong about the constitutionality of the proceeding.

“We don’t know what the results are going to be,” Wallace said. “I’m a little surprised at Speaker Gingrich who I greatly respect. This is the exact opposite of unconstitutional. The Constitution specifically says impeachment is left to Congress, with very little statement as to how they want to conduct it.”

“I think I remember that Newt Gingrich did an impeachment effort, led an impeachment effort against Bill Clinton in 1998. Was that an effort to overturn an election? No, he was investigating stuff,” he added. “We may find out there is no there there, but to say it’s to overturn an election that’s a reach for somebody like Newt Gingrich who was involved in the last impeachment effort.”

Watch: