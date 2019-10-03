Fox’s Shep Smith erupts over Trump’s latest Biden rant — and reveals a potential quid pro quo hiding in plain sight
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump for urging foreign countries to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
“As the president faces impeachment proceedings, today he did it again on live television,” Smith said, showing a clip of Trump saying Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens.
“If it is determined that the president made that request to help his campaign for re-election, President Trump may have violated federal law. It is illegal to ask a foreign national or foreign country for any political assistance. To our knowledge, no president before President Trump in American history has publicly asked an adversary to investigate a rival.”
Smith also noted that Trump might have admitted to a quid pro quo arrangement with China. “Immediately before the president asked China to investigate, he reminded Beijing about upcoming trade talks,” the Fox News host pointed out.
Volker docs bombshell: Top US diplomat said Ukraine aid was withheld ‘for help with a political campaign’
Newly revealed text messages show that the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine expressed concerns about the Trump administration withholding aid to the country for political purposes.
ABC News reports that the text messages were revealed as part of a document dump by Kurt Volker, who last week resigned as the Trump administration's special envoy to Ukraine.
In the text exchange obtained by ABC News, Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, told a group of fellow American diplomats that "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," a reference to the Trump administration's decision to put a hold on aide to Ukraine.
Mike Pence goes all in defending Trump’s ‘appropriate’ phone call to Ukraine
Vice President Mike Pence insisted on Thursday that President Donald Trump's controversial call to Ukraine's president was "appropriate."
During an event in Arizona, Pence was asked if it was "appropriate" for Trump to ask Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Earlier on Thursday, Trump had also asked China to investigate Biden and his son.
"Is it appropriate, as the president did this morning and with a phone call to Ukraine, to ask foreign governments to investigate his political rivals? China, for example," a reporter said to Pence.
‘It’s very unethical’: Audio shows hospital kept vegetative patient on life support to boost survival rates
On a Thursday morning this past April, 61-year-old Darryl Young was lying unconscious in the eighth-floor intensive care unit of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. After suffering from congestive heart failure for years, Young, a Navy veteran and former truck driver with three children, had received a heart transplant on Sept. 21, 2018. He didn’t wake up after the operation and had been in a vegetative state ever since.