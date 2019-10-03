Fox’s Shep Smith erupts over Trump’s latest Biden rant — and reveals a potential quid pro quo hiding in plain sight

Fox News host Shepard Smith on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump for urging foreign countries to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“As the president faces impeachment proceedings, today he did it again on live television,” Smith said, showing a clip of Trump saying Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens.

“If it is determined that the president made that request to help his campaign for re-election, President Trump may have violated federal law. It is illegal to ask a foreign national or foreign country for any political assistance. To our knowledge, no president before President Trump in American history has publicly asked an adversary to investigate a rival.”

Smith also noted that Trump might have admitted to a quid pro quo arrangement with China. “Immediately before the president asked China to investigate, he reminded Beijing about upcoming trade talks,” the Fox News host pointed out.