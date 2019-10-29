Franklin Graham calls on pastors and priests to deny pro-choice politicians communion like one just did to Joe Biden

Franklin Graham is thrilled a South Carolina priest just denied communion to Joe Biden. The former Democratic Vice President and life-long Catholic is pro-choice – which Graham falsely calls “pro-abortion” – and is urging others to do the same to all who support a woman’s right to choose.

“Father Robert E. Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church confirmed Monday afternoon that he had denied the presidential candidate Holy Communion because of his stance on abortion. Biden, a lifelong Catholic, had attended the church’s 9 a.m. Mass” on Sunday, SCNow, a Florence, South Carolina paper reported.

South Carolina is a major firewall for Biden, who is underperforming in the first primary state of Iowa, where the famous Iowa caucuses are held.

Graham was nearly gleeful.

“Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was denied communion by a priest in South Carolina over the weekend because of his pro-abortion stance,” Graham wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “I applaud the fact that this priest did what he thought was right at the risk of possible public or political ire.”

The conservative Christian evangelical who ministers via social media encouraged other clergy members to do the same.

“I wish more churches, pastors, and priests would take a strong stand against abortion. Sometimes the role of addressing hard truths has been set aside in the church today in an attempt to accommodate culture, demonstrate tolerance, or even abide by political correctness. No matter how society paints the lie, abortion is murder in the eyes of God, our Creator and Lord.”

The priest, Father Morey, had no trouble using his role to politicize his actions.

“Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching,” Morey said in a statement, according to The State. “As a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations.”

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that,” Father Morey added.

He did not say why he was singling out “public figures,” nor did he say if he would do the same to others who are divorced, or otherwise place themselves “outside of Church teaching.”