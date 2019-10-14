French police hold five over fatal knife attack at Paris HQ
French police on Monday detained five people linked to a radicalized employee at the Paris police headquarters who killed four colleagues in a knife attack earlier this month, sources said.
Police staged raids at three locations in the northern suburbs of Paris, judicial sources and those close to the investigation said, confirming a report by the broadcaster RTL.
Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old computer expert, stabbed to death four colleagues at the police headquarters on October 3 before being shot and killed.
It later emerged he had converted to Islam about 10 years ago and had started adopting increasingly radical beliefs.
One of the people detained Monday was an imam who preached at a mosque Harpon attended in Gonesse, who is on France’s “Fiche S” list of potential security risks, one source told AFP.
On Friday, the mayor of Gonesse announced that the Muslim association which employed the imam, who followed the hard-line Salafist branch of Islam, had dismissed him.
Investigators have found that Harpon, who had access to classified data within the Paris police’s intelligence division, had been in close contact with the imam in the months before his knife rampage.
The killings have raised serious questions about how police failed to notice various signs of Harpon’s radicalization in recent years, despite France being on high alert over a wave of deadly jihadist attacks.
Investigators also found that Harpon had a USB key holding propaganda videos of the Islamic State group as well as details on dozens of officers, raising fears he intended to pass them to other radicalized Islamists.
But although the IS group mentioned the attack in a weekly propaganda statement last week, it has not claimed responsibility for the attack.
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
Trump lies about whistleblower complaint to furiously insist impeachment is a ‘scam’
President Donald Trump falsely claimed the whistleblower complaint had been proven inaccurate as he angrily raged against the House impeachment inquiry.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the whistleblower's testimony "may not be necessary" if other evidence backs up the allegations presented in the formal complaint.
"Our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected," Schiff told CBS' "Face The Nation." "Indeed, now there is more than one whistleblower, that they are protected, and given that we already have the call record, we don’t need the whistleblower, who wasn't on the call, to tell us what took place during the call. We have the best evidence of that."
Breaking Banner
Fusion GPS founders to publish book detailing Steele dossier: report
According to a report from the Associated Press, the founders of the political research firm that helped compile the Steele Dossier that became a major part of the investigation into Donald Trump's relationship with Russia will release a book about their report next month.
The reports states, "Random House announced Monday that 'Crimes in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump' will be published Nov. 26. The book was co-written by Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch."
‘People don’t want tend to up in jail’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Trump’s ‘evil deeds’ are about to be exposed
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough marveled that another attorney for President Donald Trump had fallen under criminal investigation.
Rudy Giuliani, the former U.S. Attorney and New York City mayor, is under investigation for his role in Trump's scheme to pressure Ukraine into assisting his re-election campaign after the arrest of two of his associates.
"Wait, another lawyer of Donald Trump's now being investigated?" the "Morning Joe" host said. "God, why is it that everybody around him ends up in jail? Is that a coincidence? Because it's unbelievable, seriously, and his lawyers end up in jail. His fixers end up in jail. Wow! At least he's got that U.S. ambassador behind him."