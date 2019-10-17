George Conway declares Trump is now ‘the one with tire treads on his face’ — and posts this hilarious video

Conservative attorney George Conway, spouse to Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, took a few moments Thursday morning to once again mock President Donald Trump, and with good reason. The President’s Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, and his Energy Secretary, Rick Perry, as many are saying, are throwing Trump under the bus. Sondland’s opening remarks alone are devastating to Trump.

Conway via Twitter said Trump has “been throwing people under the bus” his “entire life, the way malignant narcissists do.”

So @realDonaldTrump, you’ve been throwing people under the bus your entire life, the way malignant narcissists do. And you don’t know how that feels, because, as a malignant narcissist, you can’t feel empathy or remorse. 1/2 https://t.co/TnGSySTC3e — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2019

He continued, telling the president, “you’re going to know how it feels—because you’re now the one who’s being thrown under the bus.”

But *now*, @realDonaldTrump, you’re going to know how it feels—because you’re now the one who’s being thrown under the bus. Rick Perry is only the start. Everyone else is going to follow, if they haven’t started already. 2/2https://t.co/Bpnr7i2WhM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2019

Conway then responded to a tweet noting “Gordon Sondland plans to break sharply from Trump today” by asking Trump, “How’s that undercarriage looking?”

And to a tweet noting that Sondland is the fourth Trump official “thus far unwilling to spend time under Trump’s bus,” Conway continued, saying Trump “is the one with tire treads on his face today.”

He also posted this hilarious video from the famous nursery rhyme, “The Wheels on the Bus!”