George Conway declares Trump is now ‘the one with tire treads on his face’ — and posts this hilarious video
Conservative attorney George Conway, spouse to Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, took a few moments Thursday morning to once again mock President Donald Trump, and with good reason. The President’s Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, and his Energy Secretary, Rick Perry, as many are saying, are throwing Trump under the bus. Sondland’s opening remarks alone are devastating to Trump.
Conway via Twitter said Trump has “been throwing people under the bus” his “entire life, the way malignant narcissists do.”
So @realDonaldTrump, you’ve been throwing people under the bus your entire life, the way malignant narcissists do. And you don’t know how that feels, because, as a malignant narcissist, you can’t feel empathy or remorse. 1/2 https://t.co/TnGSySTC3e
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2019
He continued, telling the president, “you’re going to know how it feels—because you’re now the one who’s being thrown under the bus.”
But *now*, @realDonaldTrump, you’re going to know how it feels—because you’re now the one who’s being thrown under the bus.
Rick Perry is only the start. Everyone else is going to follow, if they haven’t started already. 2/2https://t.co/Bpnr7i2WhM
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2019
Conway then responded to a tweet noting “Gordon Sondland plans to break sharply from Trump today” by asking Trump, “How’s that undercarriage looking?”
How’s that undercarriage looking, @realDonaldTrump ?https://t.co/rkcWAwaiOM
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2019
And to a tweet noting that Sondland is the fourth Trump official “thus far unwilling to spend time under Trump’s bus,” Conway continued, saying Trump “is the one with tire treads on his face today.”
.@realDonaldTrump is the one with tire treads on his face today.
https://t.co/18LhU5CBsN via @YouTubehttps://t.co/ICPW2704lE
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2019
He also posted this hilarious video from the famous nursery rhyme, “The Wheels on the Bus!”
Commentary
House Democrats: It’s time to include Trump’s shady Turkey deal in the impeachment inquiry
Even by Donald Trump's basement-level standards, there's something bizarre about the president's behavior in deciding to allow a Turkish invasion of Syria aimed at pushing the Kurdish population out of the area — a move that is, for all intents and purposes, an act of ethnic cleansing. Less than two weeks ago, Trump, apparently spontaneously, acceded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an's request that the U.S. pull a small number of troops out of the area to clear the way for what swiftly turned into a slaughter. Since then, Trump's attempts to justify this betrayal — not just of the Kurds, but of basic human decency — have been alarmingly erratic, well beyond his existing baseline of constant, impulsive dramatics.
Climate change not on agenda for next G7 summit: Trump White House
Climate change will not be on the agenda of next year's G7 summit, to be held at US President Donald Trump's Florida golf club, the White House said on Thursday.
The announcement marks the latest development in Trump's running battle against nearly all forms of environmental regulation that has seen his administration pull out of the Paris climate accord, axe rules limiting leaks of the greenhouse gas methane and weaken key wildlife protections.
"Climate change will not be on the agenda," acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters.
The United States and China account for nearly half the planet's carbon emissions, making them the key countries needed to get behind urgent efforts to battle climate change.
