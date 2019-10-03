George Conway wrote an epic 11,358 word Trump take-down explaining why his wife’s boss is too mentally ill to serve as president

At 11,337 words “Unfit for Office” is a massive, deep-dive, example-filled investigation into President Donald Trump’s “mental stability and connection with reality” – or lack thereof. That it’s written by noted conservative attorney George Conway, husband to White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, should give it even more credibility.

Conway begins by detailing a gruesome NFL tackle that left a player with a broken leg.

As Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith “was tackled, his right leg had buckled sharply above the ankle, with his foot rotating significantly away from any direction in which a human foot ought to point,” Conway writes in The Atlantic.

“Even without the benefit of medical training, and even without conducting a physical examination, viewers knew what had happened. They may not have known what the bones were called or what treatment would be required, but they knew more than enough, and they knew what really mattered: Smith had broken his leg, very badly. They knew that even if they were not orthopedists, did not have a medical degree, and had never cracked open a copy of Gray’s Anatomy. They could tell—they were certain—something was seriously wrong.”

That’s the analogy Conway applies to President Trump.

“You don’t need to be a weatherman to know which way the wind blows, and you don’t need to be a mental-health professional to see that something’s very seriously off with Trump—particularly after nearly three years of watching his erratic and abnormal behavior in the White House,” Conway, who has successfully argued before the Supreme Court, writes.

“Questions about Trump’s psychological stability have mounted throughout his presidency. But those questions have been coming even more frequently amid a recent escalation in Trump’s bizarre behavior, as the pressures of his upcoming reelection campaign, a possibly deteriorating economy, and now a full-blown impeachment inquiry have mounted. And the questioners have included those who have worked most closely with him.”

(While he does not state it, his spouse, Kellyanne Conway, has “worked most closely” with Trump.)

Conway details Trump’s emotional volatility, argues the possibilities Trump is suffering from “pathological narcissism,” “narcissistic personality disorder,” “sociopathy,” “malignant narcissism,” or “antisocial personality disorder,” and looks deeply into Trump’s inability to tell the truth.

And he concludes: “Simply put, Trump’s ingrained and extreme behavioral characteristics make it impossible for him to carry out the duties of the presidency in the way the Constitution requires.”

Read the entire article here.