Giant skeletons come alive in Mexico for Day of the Dead
Giant skeletons springing forth from asphalt roads are taking over streets in the Mexican capital as the city gets ready to celebrate the festive and deeply spiritual Day of the Dead.
The sculptures — built out of cardboard and rocks salvaged from a construction site in Mexico City’s southern Tlahuac neighborhood — were built by a group of artists ahead of the festival’s climax later this week.
Day of the Dead celebrations began on Saturday with a parade of women dressed as “Catrina”, a famous skeletal representation of death created by cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada in 1912.
The Day of the Dead festival, celebrated in Mexico on the first two days of November, is believed to be when the gateway separating the living and the deceased opens, allowing people to pay their respects to those who have died.
Mexicans visit cemeteries to pay respects to their late relatives, bringing them food and drinks in a centuries-old tradition mixing pre-Hispanic and Catholic beliefs.
The festival was added to UNESCO’s cultural heritage register in 2008.
Â© 2019 AFP
Residents flee as multimillion-dollar homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire on Monday destroyed at least five multimillion-dollar homes in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and forced celebrities to flee in the middle of the night.
Among neighborhoods under evacuation orders was the posh area of Brentwood, a section on the west side of the city that became world famous in 1994 when former football star O.J. Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife and a waiter there.
Today Brentwood is home to basketball superstar LeBron James, A-list Hollywood actors, wealthy producers and media company executives.
Two-year old Indian boy dies after three days stuck in well
The body of a two-year old boy trapped 26-metres (85-feet) down a well in southern India for more than three days was recovered on Tuesday, authorities said.
Sujith Wilson was the second toddler in four months to grab nationwide attention after falling into the 30-centimetre (one-foot) diameter pipe while playing near his home in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu state on Friday.
"The body was retrieved using special equipment and he was in a decomposed state," district official S. Sivarasu told journalists.
He added that a post-mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of death.
Erin Brockovich backs Aussie class action over chemical
Tens of thousands of Australians are suing the government over chemical contamination of land, with the support of US advocate Erin Brockovich, lawyers behind the class action said Tuesday.
A chemical substance known as PFAS, found in firefighting foam and with suspected links to some cancers, was used on army bases and at fire stations across the country between the 1970s and 2000s.
Shine Lawyers said it would file a class action on behalf of people living near eight major defence department sites.National broadcaster ABC said the case represents the largest class action suit ever filed in Australia.
Lead counsel Joshua Aylward said PFAS had "leached into the environment" in communities across Australia.