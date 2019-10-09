Quantcast
‘Go back’: Racist spectators at high school volleyball game call players ‘monkeys’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, WDAF Fox 4 News reported that home team spectators at Baldwin High School in Kansas City, Kansas lobbed racist abuse at a visiting volleyball team from Piper High School during a game.

“As the African American girls were serving or entering the court, people in the stands were making monkey [noises] or making racial comments,” said Chante Miller, a parent of two girls on the team, of the spectators supporting the home team.

Candice Byers, who also has two daughters on the team, said, “[They were] told go back to where you came from and monkey, specifically those words … They are only 15, so they just don’t really understand or know, so they just cried and sobbed.”

“Presently, an investigation by the administrative staff of both Baldwin High School and Piper High School is in process to determine the facts and details of what occurred during last evening’s volleyball game between Piper and Baldwin. It is not appropriate to make any comment or decisions until that investigation can be thoroughly completed.”

There have been a number of incidents around the country featuring people screaming “go back where you came from” at racial minorities, a possible reference to President Donald Trump’s decision to say the same of four Democratic congresswomen of color.

