Gohmert invokes ‘guns’ and ‘civil war’ on House floor after Democrats vote to move forward with impeachment
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) accused House Democrats of a “coup” against President Donald Trump after the congressional body voted to exercise its impeachment duties.
Just minutes after House Democrats voted to formalize the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Gohmert took to the House floor to complain that Democrats had posted “armed guards” outside a secure room where depositions are being held.
“Never in the history of this country have we had such gross unfairness that one party would put armed guards with guns to prevent the duly authorized people from being able to hear the witnesses and see them for themselves,” the congressman griped.
Gohmert also complained about a whistleblower who brought alleged corruption to light.
“That’s not the kind of evidence that a coup should be based on,” Gohmert ranted. “If we’re going to have what they’re trying to legalize as a coup, we ought to have a right to see each of those witnesses.”
The Texas Republican went on to warn of a “civil war” if House Democrats continue down the path of impeachment.
“It’s about to push this country to a civil war if they were to get their wishes,” Gohmert opined. “And if there’s one thing I don’t want to see in my lifetime, I don’t want to ever have participation in, it’s a civil war. Some historian, I don’t remember who, said, guns are only involved in the last phase of a civil war.”
Watch a video clip of Gohmert’s speech below.
