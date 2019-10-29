Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP-appointed health official admits tracking Planned Parenthood patients’ periods with a spreadsheet

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Randall Williams, the Republican-appointed director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, admitted during an administrative commission hearing on Tuesday that he has been tracking the menstrual periods of women who visit Planned Parenthood clinics, the Kansas City Star reports.

During the hearing, which will help determine whether Planned Parenthood will keep its license to perform abortions in the state, Williams said he kept a spreadsheet at the request of an investigator who wanted to identify women who had undergone failed abortions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The spreadsheet, which was based on the medical records the investigator had access to, also included identification numbers and the date of the last menstrual period of each patient,” reports the Star. “The investigation eventually found four patients that had to return to Planned Parenthood more than once to have a successful surgical abortion. The ‘failed’ abortions led the department to have ‘grave concerns’ that caused it to withhold the St. Louis clinic’s license.”

The Star notes that Williams also “drew national attention earlier this year over a state policy requiring that physicians perform a pelvic exam three days before a woman receives a surgical abortion, even though physicians already do the exam immediately before the procedure.”

He eventually reversed the policy after Planned Parenthood called it “invasive” and “medically unnecessary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Angry Republicans storm out of House hearing on women veterans after ‘attempting to hijack a bipartisan bill’

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

During a hearing on female veterans, Republicans walked out mid-vote after accusing Democrats of suppressing debate. Democrats said their GOP colleagues had attempted to hijack a bipartisan bill named after Deborah Sampson, a historic female veteran from the 1700s.

During a Veterans' Affairs Committee meeting in the House Tuesday, House members were supposed to work on the mark-up of the Deborah Sampson Act, which would help improve women veterans' care and remove barriers they face accessing care. The Republicans lost it and stormed out, reported the Military Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez scorches GOP colleagues for trying to skip committee hearing to barge into Vindman testimony

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called out her Republican colleagues for moving to adjourn a House Oversight Committee hearing so they could attempt to crash a closed-door hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The motion to adjourn was introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who complained that lawmakers "should not be forced to choose between attending Adam Schiff's secret impeachment interviews or attending Committee hearings."

I just moved to adjourn the Oversight Committee hearing. Members should not be forced to choose between attending Adam Schiff's secret impeachment interviews or attending Committee hearings.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dems accuse GOP of trying to out whistleblower during ‘tense’ Vindman testimony: CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

CNN's Manu Raju is reporting that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman congressional testimony grew "tense" on Tuesday after Democrats believed that Republican lawmakers were trying to get him to identify the intelligence community whistleblower who filed the initial complaint against President Donald Trump.

According to Raju's sources, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) during the hearing "objected to a line of questioning from Republicans, which Democrats contended was an effort to out the whistleblower." Raju also reported that Republicans "pushed back, arguing they were simply asking questions about who Vindman spoke with."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image