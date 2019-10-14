GOP consultant: Gruesome fake video of Democrats being massacred ‘endangers Trump more than anybody’
Republican analyst Rick Tyler on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump is at greater risk due to a fake video which shows him massacring members of the media and prominent Democrats.
Tyler made the remarks in reference to a video that was shown at Trump’s Miami resort during a three day conference supporting the president.
In the mock video, Trump appears to murder his perceived foes, which include members of the media and public officials.
Tyler called the video “maniacally stupid” because it was played at a Trump resort.
“I hate to say this and I contemplate not saying it but I’m going to say it,” Tyler began during an appearance on MSNBC. “This video endangers Donald Trump more than anybody else because there are crazy people out there.”
Tyler argued that “people would watch something like this and think by not denouncing it, the president actually supports violence.”
“And that’s a dangerous thing,” he added. “I know the Secret Service is not crazy about these kinds of things and this is why. Because it provokes violence.”
Earlier this year, a Trump supporter said that the president’s rhetoric motivated him to mail pipe bombs to Trump’s critics, including members of the media and Democratic politicians.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
