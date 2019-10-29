GOP lawmaker faceplants after CNN host asks how he’d feel about Obama demanding Ukraine investigate Mitt Romney

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) on Tuesday found himself getting tripped up by CNN’s Brianna Keilar after she asked him what his reaction would be if former President Barack Obama had withheld foreign aid to a country to pressure it to investigate former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

During his interview with Keilar, Reed brushed aside the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who claimed that President Donald Trump damaged American national security by asking Ukraine to launch an investigation of his political opponents.

Keilar then asked Reed if he would have been okay with former President Obama withholding aid to foreign countries unless they agreed to investigate Romney.

“Well, I think President Obama did hold up aid on numerous occasions, is my understanding of foreign aid during his tenure as president,” Reed replied.

“Asking a country to investigate Mitt Romney?” an incredulous Keilar asked.

“You know, I don’t know what happened between Joe Biden and Obama in, er, regards to the investigation of Hunter Biden and his corrupt activity in Ukraine,” Reed replied.

“That’s actually not true,” Keilar shot back.

Watch the video below.