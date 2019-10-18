GOP lawmaker hammers Trump for Ukraine server conspiracy theory: ‘Are we trying to exculpate Russia?’
Rep. Francis Rooney (R-OK) on Friday signaled that he was taking House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump far more seriously than many of his Republican colleagues.
During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Rooney said he was very disturbed at the president’s efforts to prove a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine purportedly being behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee in 2016, despite the fact that all evidence that has been uncovered points directly to Russia as the true culprit.
Harlow then asked him what he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) comment that “all roads” in the Ukraine scandal lead back to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I was skeptical of it, like most Republicans, but I have to say this business about the Ukraine server, which no one heard about until it was mentioned recently, tells me what are we trying to do, exculpate Russia?” he asked. “All of our trained intelligence officials have consistently corroborated that Russia was behind the election meddling, not Ukraine!”
‘We’ve entered a shame-free zone’: CNN’s Sciutto appalled by Trump’s ‘mind-boggling’ G7 corruption
CNN's Jim Sciutto on Friday did not mince words when talking about President Donald Trump's decision to host next year's G7 summit at his own golf course in Doral, Florida.
During a segment about the president's multiple corruption scandals, Sciutto described Trump's G7 gambit as the president "explicitly, publicly steering a taxpayer-funded government contract to [his] own business." He then asked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to comment on why this scandal might get Trump into hot legal water.
‘We’re ready to vote’: Oversight Committee Dem claims Congress has the goods for impeachment
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said he and other Democrats have enough in hand to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Speaking with host John Berman, Khanna was pressed on what he had learned behind closed doors from former and current officials working in Trump's administration, saying he couldn't divulge any more than has previously been released but that there was enough there to raise serious issues about Trump's continuing as president.
Pressed by host Berman whether lawmakers have enough to proceed with impeachment, the California Democrat didn't skip a beat and said yes.
Mulvaney’s ‘astonishing public act of legal self-destruction’ can be used against Trump: ex-prosecutor
In the opening segment on CNN's "New Day," former prosecutor Elie Honig claimed he was stunned by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's press conference on Thursday, saying he just handed prosecutors all they need to go after President Donald Trump.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, the former prosecutor could only describe Mulvaney's presser, where he admitted that the administration was indulging in quid pro quo negotiations with foreign governments to get dirt on political opponents, as an "astonishing public act of legal and strategic self-destruction."