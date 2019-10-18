GOP lawmaker hammers Trump for Ukraine server conspiracy theory: ‘Are we trying to exculpate Russia?’

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-OK) on Friday signaled that he was taking House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump far more seriously than many of his Republican colleagues.

During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Rooney said he was very disturbed at the president’s efforts to prove a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine purportedly being behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee in 2016, despite the fact that all evidence that has been uncovered points directly to Russia as the true culprit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlow then asked him what he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) comment that “all roads” in the Ukraine scandal lead back to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I was skeptical of it, like most Republicans, but I have to say this business about the Ukraine server, which no one heard about until it was mentioned recently, tells me what are we trying to do, exculpate Russia?” he asked. “All of our trained intelligence officials have consistently corroborated that Russia was behind the election meddling, not Ukraine!”

Watch the video below.