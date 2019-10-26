GOP lawmakers need to realize ‘things are going to get a lot worse’ for Trump when impeachment is televised: conservative
On MSNBC Saturday, conservative editor and commentator Charlie Sykes deconstructed the GOP’s process complaints on impeachment — and warned that it is blowing up in their faces.
“On the scale of one to ten, one being actual substance, where would you rank what we just witnessed there and these arguments that these congressmen were making?” asked host Ayman Mohyeldin.
“Oh, I would put this at an 11,” said Sykes. “This was street theater. This was the Republican Party channeling its inner Code Pink. It’s like being in a — playing chess, and you realized you’ve just been checkmated and you throw the board over. You try to turn the whole thing into a farce. And this is clearly what they’re trying to do, that they — as the defenses crumble, they need to talk about the process, and to the extent that it is a darker and darker picture for the president, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to turn it into a circus. But I think it backfired on them.”
“This is where the Republicans are at right now. They have to talk about the legitimacy of the process, focusing on that vote,” said Sykes. “That’s a fig leaf that’s going to be torn away very, very soon … Republicans in the Senate have to realize that things are going to get a lot worse in terms of the evidence, in terms of the venue that’s going to be televised trial, in terms of the president’s behavior, and they’re not going to be able to hide behind these questions about when does the house have a vote, public hearing, private hearings, that process issue will be resolved at some point politically, so at some point they’re going to have to confront the substance, and the substance of this is a president who has abused his power and sold out the country.”
Breaking Banner
The White House is keeping Kellyanne Conway out of sight to avoid another Mick Mulvaney-like debacle
According to a report in Politico, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway is being kept off the airwaves and made unavailable to reporters over fears of a screw-up talking about impeachment in the wake of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's floundering attempts to defend Donald Trump.
Despite Conway getting a minor scuffle with a Washington Examiner reporters over her relationship with her outspoken husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, the equally-outspoken Kellyanne has rarely been seen since the Democratic-led House began impeachment hearings on the President.
Flood of government officials defying Trump and talking to Democrats is making GOP support for president ‘unsustainable’
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," national security journalist Natasha Bertrand told host Ayman Mohyeldin that the momentum is on Democrats' side in the House impeachment proceedings — and that the endless parade of officials willing to testify could ultimately threaten Republican resolve to shield President Donald Trump.
"Let's start with the latest developments on the impeachment probe," said Mohyeldin. "Some key testimonies coming in. How have they tipped balance in terms of where the investigators want to take this investigation?"
"I think it's made it really hard for Democrats to come up with any kind of timeline here about when they want to start actually writing the articles of impeachment, because they've been so pleasantly surprised by the amount of testimony they've gotten from current administration officials in defiance of the Pentagon, the White House and the State Department, who have ordered them not to testify," said Bertrand. "So Democrats are really just compiling all of this evidence to use when they do start having these public hearings, when they do start writing the articles."
2020 Election
Trump has entered the ‘danger zone’ with Syria and is now struggling to keep support from a key voting bloc: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hardly ever agrees with anything that far-right Christian fundamentalist Pat Robertson has to say, but there is one thing they agree on: President Donald Trump made a major foreign policy blunder when he withdrew U.S. forces from northeastern Syria and abandoned the United States’ Kurdish allies. Robertson has been highly critical of the decision, along with Franklin Graham, the Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins and other Christian right theocrats who are usually among Trump’s staunch defenders. And journalist Gabby Orr, in a October 24 article for Politico, explains that Trump is trying to smooth things over with the Christian right and not lose their support.