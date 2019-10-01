Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley: Trump whistleblower ‘ought to be heard out and protected’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has called on the government to protect and “hear out” a whistleblower who alleged that President Donald Trump tried to get foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

“This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected,” Grassley insisted in a statement released on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should always work to respect whistleblower’s requests for confidentiality,” he continued. “No one should be making judgements or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts.”

Grassley warned that “uninformed speculation” can be used as a “partisan weapon.”

The Iowa senator also took a shot at House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“Folks ought to be responsible with their words,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the statement below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fears John Bolton ‘is the mastermind’ behind the explosive whistleblower claim: conservative website

Published

1 min ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News fans revolt after Brit Hume smacks Trump’s China congratulations: ‘Get over yourself — it’s 4D chess!’

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Fox News fans revolted after senior analyst Brit Hume smacked President Donald Trump for celebrating China's anniversary.

The president congratulated the People's Republic of China on the 70th anniversary of its founding, which prompted widespread criticism -- including a statement of disapproval from Hume.

This is gross. Celebrating a brutal dictatorship on its survival. https://t.co/AlXd2gZiow

— Brit Hume (@brithume) October 1, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This son of a late Deutsche Bank exec offered a trove of documents to the FBI and House Democrats

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

On Tuesday, David Enrich of The New York Times profiled Val Broeksmit — an "unemployed rock musician with a history of opioid abuse and credit card theft" and a "dalliance with North Korea-linked hackers" who also happens to be the son of a deceased executive at Deutsche Bank, the international institution notorious for providing President Donald Trump with much of his business credit.

Broeksmit, Enrich reported, has been in touch with the FBI and members of the House Intelligence Committee, trying to blow the whistle on what he believes is far-reaching corruption — and is offering a cache of documents to back it up.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image