GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley: Trump whistleblower ‘ought to be heard out and protected’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has called on the government to protect and “hear out” a whistleblower who alleged that President Donald Trump tried to get foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

“This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected,” Grassley insisted in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We should always work to respect whistleblower’s requests for confidentiality,” he continued. “No one should be making judgements or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts.”

Grassley warned that “uninformed speculation” can be used as a “partisan weapon.”

The Iowa senator also took a shot at House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“Folks ought to be responsible with their words,” he stated.

