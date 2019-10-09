GOP strategists afraid Trump’s unhinged raging against impeachment will backfire

President Donald Trump has been quick to spin a narrative of himself as a victim of persecution as House Democrats move forward with impeachment over the Ukraine scandal. He has attacked the members of Congress leading the process, like House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and continued to defend his attempts to extort foreign governments into gathering dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

To some extent, this has helped him — his campaign is reporting massive fundraising hauls from enraged supporters.

But according to The Daily Beast, many GOP strategists think this strategy is going to backfire — and are urging the president to stop talking about impeachment and try to change the subject.

“If I was the president I would ignore the impeachment process as much as you could,” said Great America PAC director Ed Rollins, who acknowledged Trump was unlikely to follow this advice.

Dick Morris, a GOP strategist who advised president Bill Clinton amid his impeachment, said that Trump should do what Clinton did. “He should issue an ever-increasing stream of policy initiatives that have nothing to do with impeachment … You just have to make sausage every day and put it up on a nail. The public will look for other stuff to follow. And that will be what Trump is putting out there.”

Trump would arguably be well off paying attention to this, because Clinton survived his impeachment with massive popularity. Trump, meanwhile, is facing greater public pressure to resign than Richard Nixon was at this point of the Watergate scandal.