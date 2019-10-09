GOP strategists afraid Trump’s unhinged raging against impeachment will backfire

President Donald Trump has been quick to spin a narrative of himself as a victim of persecution as House Democrats move forward with impeachment over the Ukraine scandal. He has attacked the members of Congress leading the process, like House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and continued to defend his attempts to extort foreign governments into gathering dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
To some extent, this has helped him — his campaign is reporting massive fundraising hauls from enraged supporters.
But according to The Daily Beast, many GOP strategists think this strategy is going to backfire — and are urging the president to stop talking about impeachment and try to change the subject.
“If I was the president I would ignore the impeachment process as much as you could,” said Great America PAC director Ed Rollins, who acknowledged Trump was unlikely to follow this advice.
Dick Morris, a GOP strategist who advised president Bill Clinton amid his impeachment, said that Trump should do what Clinton did. “He should issue an ever-increasing stream of policy initiatives that have nothing to do with impeachment … You just have to make sausage every day and put it up on a nail. The public will look for other stuff to follow. And that will be what Trump is putting out there.”
Trump would arguably be well off paying attention to this, because Clinton survived his impeachment with massive popularity. Trump, meanwhile, is facing greater public pressure to resign than Richard Nixon was at this point of the Watergate scandal.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.