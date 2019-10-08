GOP’s Lee Zeldin loses it after Intel hearing: ‘The country is getting screwed by the liberal Democratic base’

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Tuesday accused the Democratic Party’s base of ruining the country by pressing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

At a House Republican press conference, Zeldin accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) of conducting a “clown show.”

The New York congressman railed against “Adam Schiff’s fairy tale quid pro quo charge.”

“This whole thing is a fairy tale!” he exclaimed outside the Intelligence Committee. “Adam Schiff is misleading you and you’re playing along with it — many of you are. And the American public is then getting deceived.”

“This entire thing is a political charade, it is a clown show,” Zeldin ranted.

Before leaving, Zeldin said that voters were getting “screwed” by the Democratic Party’s base.

“I’m pissed right now,” he explained.

Watch the video below.

