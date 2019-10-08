GOP’s Lee Zeldin loses it after Intel hearing: ‘The country is getting screwed by the liberal Democratic base’
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Tuesday accused the Democratic Party’s base of ruining the country by pressing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
At a House Republican press conference, Zeldin accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) of conducting a “clown show.”
The New York congressman railed against “Adam Schiff’s fairy tale quid pro quo charge.”
“This whole thing is a fairy tale!” he exclaimed outside the Intelligence Committee. “Adam Schiff is misleading you and you’re playing along with it — many of you are. And the American public is then getting deceived.”
“This entire thing is a political charade, it is a clown show,” Zeldin ranted.
Before leaving, Zeldin said that voters were getting “screwed” by the Democratic Party’s base.
“I’m pissed right now,” he explained.
GOP NY Rep Zeldin outside Intel Cmte: “I’m pissed right now.” Says Dem effort is to energize Dem base. Says US “is being held hostage” from approaching other issues.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 8, 2019
Zeldin: “The country is getting screwed by the liberal Democratic base”
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 8, 2019
Rep. Lee Zeldin DESTROYED the Corrupt House Democrats that are focusing on impeachment instead of working with the President to help the American people!
“I’m pissed as I stand here!” we all feel the same way sir, well said! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/kvwRD4CUou
— Cali-Conservative (@CaliConserv1) October 8, 2019
