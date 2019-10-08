Quantcast
GOP’s Lee Zeldin loses it after Intel hearing: ‘The country is getting screwed by the liberal Democratic base’

7 mins ago

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Tuesday accused the Democratic Party’s base of ruining the country by pressing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

At a House Republican press conference, Zeldin accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) of conducting a “clown show.”

The New York congressman railed against “Adam Schiff’s fairy tale quid pro quo charge.”

“This whole thing is a fairy tale!” he exclaimed outside the Intelligence Committee. “Adam Schiff is misleading you and you’re playing along with it — many of you are. And the American public is then getting deceived.”

“This entire thing is a political charade, it is a clown show,” Zeldin ranted.

Before leaving, Zeldin said that voters were getting “screwed” by the Democratic Party’s base.

“I’m pissed right now,” he explained.

Watch the video below.

‘Flying monkey’ Lindsey Graham buried in ridicule after inviting Rudy Giuliani to rant about Biden in the Senate

4 mins ago

October 8, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday resumed his role as President Donald Trump's staunchest defender, and he has now revealed his plan to distract the country from House Democrats' impeachment inquiry: Unleash Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, who has been widely ridiculed for his string of bizarre cable news appearances in which he has ranted incoherently about assorted conspiracy theories, has claimed to have uncovered massive corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden, although he has presented precisely zero evidence to back up his claims.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Graham said he would invite Giuliani to talk with the Senate about his purported "findings" of his investigation into the Bidens.

What sleazy deal did Trump make with Erdogan?

9 mins ago

October 8, 2019

There are countless possible explanations, but it wouldn’t surprise me to learn that Donald Trump decided to allow Turkey to attack the Kurds in northern Syria in order to crowbar the news cycle away from his impeachment. But as I’ve been writing from the beginning, Trump always makes things worse for Trump. Instead of tamping down the impeachment story, he’s merely augmenting the justifications for his constitutional removal from office.

