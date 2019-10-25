‘Gotta cash out now’: Trump Organization mocked for rushing to sell DC hotel with election approaching

President Donald Trump’s prized hotel in Washington, D.C. has raked in significant cash from foreign nationals and corporate bigwigs who have stayed there as a way of currying favor with the president.

But what happens to the hotel’s value if Trump doesn’t win reelection next year?

That’s a question many people are asking in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that the Trump Organization is looking to sell the rights to the Trump International Hotel Washington D.C., a little over a year before the 2020 election is set to take place.

According to the Journal, the Trump Organization is hoping to fetch $500 million for the hotel, which amounts to roughly $2 million per room key.

The rush to sell the hotel before an election year sparked widespread mockery across the web, as many Twitter users said it looks like the Trump Organization is trying to get some money for the property while it still can.

Check out some reactions below.

I see an opportunity for rebranding here, with touristy crime tours and a RICO Room and "let us hold your criminal conspiracies" promotions.https://t.co/s4jlI2kmGG — HumanScumHat (@Popehat) October 25, 2019

After he’s impeached and removed, and the hotel sold to pay his criminal defense lawyers, I suggest it be renamed the Hotel Constitution. https://t.co/lE2jJAMbAP — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 25, 2019

Gotta cash out now. https://t.co/SNiC0HwEYF — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 25, 2019

The Trump Hotel lease is for sale because the Trumps fear revenue plummeting if Trump is gone by 2021 — not because they’ve suddenly found an ethical compass. https://t.co/F2ZzOisuGc — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) October 25, 2019

Donald Trump on Monday: "this phony Emoluments Clause" Eric Trump on Friday: “People are objecting to us making so much money on the [DC] hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell.” https://t.co/zZkQKvRZjF — JP Schnapper-Casteras (@jpscasteras) October 25, 2019

And now we wait for, “MBS buys Trump hotel for double market value.” — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 25, 2019

for when they take their assets and run it's a bummer for the Trumps that there's no Rhodesia any more. Where do they go? https://t.co/PgH82Wgs28 via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 25, 2019

And if you're wondering "Why now?", the answer undoubtedly has something to do with the fact that, under Trump's agreement with the GSA, the earliest possible date on which he could sell his interest in the Old Post Office lease is October 26, 2019. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) October 25, 2019

Trump Org selling DC hotel tells me one thing….they are broke 😄 — Sarah Jane 🌊 (@wordsmatter01) October 25, 2019

The only question is, will MBS keep the Trump name on the hotel or change it to something else when he pays 300% market value for this property? https://t.co/vTQfh1TOJM — Greg&Cheese Tomlette (@calebcherry) October 25, 2019

Dont forget to ask for your 20% #Emoluments discount…😉#WeOutchea @ Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. https://t.co/3QPxGIC9fs — That Same Energy For Teddy B⚜ (@melzonthemic) October 25, 2019