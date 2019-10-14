Green Beret turned GOP congressman unloads on Trump for unleashing ‘ISIS 2.0’
Speaking on Fox News this morning, Florida GOP congressman and U.S. Army Officer Michael Waltz spoke about his conversations with US Green Berets in the wake of Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria, saying they are “completely demoralized” after being forced to “abandon their partners” after President Trump’s decision to drawback US troops from the region.
“So my question is, if Assad and the Syrian army, if the Russians and if the Kurds are all now fighting this Turkish invasion, who’s fighting ISIS?” Waltz said, adding that Trump’s decision is “setting the conditions for ISIS 2.0.”
“For all of the ‘endless war’ crowd and voices that are whispering in the President’s ear, this is how you create war,” Waltz continued. “Those few hundred American special operators — not tens of thousands, a few hundred — had effectively kept a lid on this tinder box and now [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] has put a grenade in Pandora’s Box and it’s blowing wide open.”
Watch the segment below:
Syria regime steps in after Trump’s sanction threats fail to halt Turkish assault on Kurds
The Syrian regime sent troops towards the Turkish border Monday to contain Ankara's deadly offensive against the Kurds, stepping in for US forces due to begin a controversial withdrawal.
The Syrian army has maintained a presence in the Kurdish-controlled cities of Qamishli and Hasakeh in Syria's northeast since the start of the war, and deployed a limited number of troops around the key city of Manbij in 2018 at the request of Kurdish forces to shield the area from a feared Turkish assault.
But their latest deployment is the first major dispatch of troops to Kurdish-controlled territory since Damascus started withdrawing from the northeast in 2012.
‘It backfired’: Fox panel pummels Trump supporters for creating murderous church shooting video
A Fox News panel on Monday hammered the Trump supporters who decided to show a video that depicted the president murdering his foes during the pro-Trump American Priority Conference that was held at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort this weekend.
During a segment about the video, guest Ed Rollins said that Trump "should condemn" the video, and he blamed the pro-Trump PAC for showing it.
"This is outrageous," he said. "This hurts the president."
Meghan McCain blasts conservatives for defending video showing Trump shoot her dad
Meghan McCain blasted her fellow conservatives who excused or defended an online video that depicts President Donald Trump violently executing his media critics and political rivals.
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg condemned the video, which was shown at a political event attended by Donald Trump Jr. and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as "insanely disturbing," and McCain blasted Republicans who were untroubled by it.
"I've been getting into it on Twitter with this, and people are saying, 'This is just free speech or being a snowflake, you're so sensitive,'" McCain said. "You're talking about sitting senators and congresspeople, Maxine Waters, President Obama, the Clintons, my father. You can't kill him again, but whatever. Black Lives Matter -- these are real people."