Grieving British parents react on CNN to seeing Trump’s defense of woman who killed their son
On CNN Thursday, grieving British parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles were shown footage of how President Donald Trump reacted to the motor vehicle death of their teenage son Harry at the hands of American diplomatic wife Anne Sacoolas.
Trump has refused to waive diplomatic immunity for Sacoolas to face punishment for her actions — and tried to defuse the situation by arranging a surprise meeting between Sacoolas and the parents which fortunately never took place.
“Radd, as you watched all of that play out, describe the mood in the room and what you left feeling after that — after that surprise,” said anchor Alisyn Camerota.
“Just incredible because, again, we didn’t ask for this meeting,” said family spokesman Radd Sieger. “We would have happily engaged in a discussion to go to the White House eventually. But with a plan who we were meeting. Literally, out of the blue, my phone rang and I was asked to — whether we would be prepared to come down to the White House. So that context is important because we were busy doing our thing. We weren’t prepared for it. Four hours later, to be sat in the Oval Office, imagine how — it’s intimidating for me, let alone my good friends here. And then very quickly, the atmosphere changed. He’s a very forceful character. I’ve got her here. She’s in the next room. You’re going to meet her. And there was no sort of thought about what these people were going through. I presume if there was a psychiatrist there, he would have said, no way. I’m not a psychiatrist, but I’m protecting these people from harm. You do that in a controlled environment. Not in the Oval Office with the cameras and henchmen snarling at us and big Secret Service people. I mean it was terrifying.”
“I’d suggest that’s not a good way to help people recover from the loss of their son,” said Sieger. “And I would have thought that would have been the priority when President Trump met these good people yesterday. Not to have a photo op which, having now having 48 hours to process it, it’s clear to me what he was trying to do.”
“And he also, I think, tried to explain the accident in which your son was killed,” added Camerota. “Let us play this moment.”
“She lost and they lost their son,” said Trump in the clip. “I believe it was going down the wrong way, because that happens in Europe. You go to Europe and the roads are opposite. And it’s very tough, if you are from the United States, you do make that decision to make a right turn where you’re supposed to make a left turn. The roads are opposite. And she said that’s what happened. That happens to a lot of people, by the way.”
“What did that statement mean to you?” asked Camerota.
“Just stating the obvious,” said Charlotte, as Tim was overcome with emotion. “You know, that he just still doesn’t really understand, although it is an accident, how much it’s broken us as a family. And she still needs to face the justice system and come back to the UK and see us on our soil.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘The president got his head handed to him’: CNN panel points out GOP is fleeing Trump after Syria vote
A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump's very bad Wednesday turned to a House vote that saw Republicans joining with Democrats en masse in condemning the president's actions in Syria, with the panelists agreeing it is bad sign for Trump's future.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN regulars Jeffrey Toobin and Dana Bash said Trump is facing big problems as impeachment looms.
According to Bash, a big part of Trump's bad day was word of his "meltdown" on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spreading to congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
As she noted the now-famous picture of Pelosi confronting the president, Bash explained, "It's hard to see how that picture shows anything other than her literally and figuratively standing up to the president, particularly after what we now are told from people on both sides of the aisle who were in that room happened where the president was, again to use his words, 'rude to her'"
CNN
‘Belligerent from the get-go’: Dem senator gives blow-by-blow account of Trump’s meltdown on Pelosi
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) gave a detailed account of the emotional meltdown that President Donald Trump had with congressional Democrats at the White House on Wednesday.
Appearing on CNN Thursday morning, Menendez broke down how Trump started raging at Democrats from the second he entered the room.
"The meeting started off with the president walking in and slamming down his files on the table," Menendez said. "It was belligerent from the get-go... you have the president of the United States, who is supposed to bring our country together, particularly in times of challenges, [calling] the Speaker a third-rate politician."
CNN
Grieving British parents react on CNN to seeing Trump’s defense of woman who killed their son
On CNN Thursday, grieving British parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles were shown footage of how President Donald Trump reacted to the motor vehicle death of their teenage son Harry at the hands of American diplomatic wife Anne Sacoolas.
Trump has refused to waive diplomatic immunity for Sacoolas to face punishment for her actions — and tried to defuse the situation by arranging a surprise meeting between Sacoolas and the parents which fortunately never took place.
"Radd, as you watched all of that play out, describe the mood in the room and what you left feeling after that — after that surprise," said anchor Alisyn Camerota.