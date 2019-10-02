Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He is trapped — he is snared’: Conservative columnist says Congress ‘has the goods’ on Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is “unnerved” by the rapidly escalating impeachment inquiry, a conservative columnist explained on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Chris Hayes interviewed Washington Post columnist Jennifer Ruben about the president’s day of attacks on critics.

“Obviously the president’s affect has always been strange. He’s a weird guy, he’s an angry guy, he’s a bit of a blowhard. Today felt to me a bit of a different level. It was really unnerving to me,” Hayes said. “What did you think of what you saw?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m of two minds,” Rubin replied. “On one hand, I think he’s completely lost it. He’s in some sort of emotional tailspin.”

“And, on the other hand, this is very conscious,” she continued. “He is trapped, he is snared.”

“If tomorrow the Intelligence Committee announced they did not have another fact, there would be plenty of information to impeach him and in my view, convict him, because it’s in his own words, it’s in that transcript,” she explained. “So whatever he does now is simply more fodder for an obstruction charge or for a witness intimidation charge.”

“They have the goods,” she concluded. “And I think at some level he understands that and that’s why he’s going nuts. That’s why he’s trying so hard to threaten and to bluster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I think as you said earlier, Chris, Democrats don’t care, they know the facts are on their side, they’ve got him red-handed,” she continued. “And they have no reason to back off at this point and every reason to push forward.”

“And frankly, after today, I think they’re going to be even more determined because I think the speed of the investigation, the speed of the disclosure is part of what has unnerved him,” Rubin said. “I think it’s the sheer speed and intensity of this that has him completely buffo.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch Rachel Maddow’s bombshell report on why Mike Pence is in even more jeopardy than Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday provided an in-depth analysis of why Vice President Mike Pence may have even more exposure in than impeachment inquiry than President Donald Trump.

The host recounted Trump's admission that he sought foreign election assistance from Ukraine in an attempt to take down presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"When Trump finally got on the call with the president of Ukraine in late July, we now know -- from the White House notes of that call that they released -- that President Trump heard the specific request from President Zelenskiy for military assistance for his country. Trump responded immediately by saying 'I would like you to do us a favor though.' He then immediately asked the president of Ukraine to, among other things, take law enforcement action involving his potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden," Maddow reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Only ten Democrats are still holding out against the impeachment inquiry — here’s why

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

On Wednesday evening, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) came out in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. "I will not shirk my duty and I will not violate my oath," said Rose, a decorated war veteran who represents Staten Island. "I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, which is why I intend to support this impeachment inquiry and follow the facts wherever they lead us."

This is a significant development, as Rose — who represents a district that voted for Trump by 10 points — was one of the fiercest holdouts against the impeachment inquiry for weeks. Last month, he wrote an article passionately explaining why he wasn't behind the effort. But the developing facts in the Ukraine whistleblower scandal have finally convinced him to get on board.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He is trapped — he is snared’: Conservative columnist says Congress ‘has the goods’ on Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is "unnerved" by the rapidly escalating impeachment inquiry, a conservative columnist explained on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Chris Hayes interviewed Washington Post columnist Jennifer Ruben about the president's day of attacks on critics.

"Obviously the president’s affect has always been strange. He’s a weird guy, he's an angry guy, he's a bit of a blowhard. Today felt to me a bit of a different level. It was really unnerving to me," Hayes said. "What did you think of what you saw?"

"I’m of two minds," Rubin replied. "On one hand, I think he’s completely lost it. He’s in some sort of emotional tailspin."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image