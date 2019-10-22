Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are 7 simple ways Democrats can thwart Trump’s judges from striking down progressive policies

Published

2 hours ago

on

Even once President Donald Trump is removed from office, and Democrats regain unified control of Congress and the White House, they will have to contend with the army of new right-wing federal judges Republicans have installed at every level, including two on the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made confirming judges to the seats he held open in the Obama years a top priority, because he knew these judges could legislate from the bench and cancel the policies of any future Democratic lawmakers the people elect, from universal health care to climate action to gun policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as Justin Slaughter wrote for The American Prospect, a Democratic Congress can prevent right-wing jurists from overturning legislation, if they plan ahead and draft their bills strategically. “There are steps that Democrats can and should take to mitigate the damage that the new, very conservative Supreme Court can do to Democratic laws and policies,” he wrote. “And it won’t take threatening to pack the Court, either.”

First, Slaughter wrote, Democrats should start writing bills from the assumption they will face legal challenges.

Second, all bills should contain “severability” clauses and redundant mechanisms that ensure a successful legal challenge only strikes down one part of the law.

Third, Democrats should make sure any measure for raising revenue is identified as a “tax” so that it falls under one of Congress’ broadest legislative powers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth, bills should take effect more quickly, so that judges can only hear cases after the laws are in place and benefiting people.

Fifth, bills should include a provision that any legal challenge is fast-tracked to the Supreme Court, increasing the odds that Democrats will still control Congress when the case is heard and can pass follow-up laws to fix any statutory rulings from the justices.

Sixth, Democrats should devolve less rulemaking power to federal agencies, as the justices are likely to curtail precedents that allow this.

ADVERTISEMENT

And seventh, in order to do all this, Congress should hire more staffers and reopen analytical offices like the Office of Technology Assessment, which the GOP shut down in 1995.

“These ideas are not a panacea,” said Slaughter. “In the short term, legislative gridlock could force the next Democratic president to rely more on rulemaking, making progress with existing laws already passed by Congress. And for the immediate future, Democrats have to accept that the Court will be a harsh judge of their laws and policies from now on, and adapt to that new reality. Frankly, it’s long overdue; the Court has asserted its authority brazenly for some time.”

“So, if you’re worried about the Court, the best advice I can give is to go and volunteer some time knocking doors this fall, phone your senators about the Court, and take some action,” concluded Slaughter. “Ultimately, it all comes back to the ballot box.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal prosecutors in Chicago piled on once they learned SDNY had indicted Giuliani henchman: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

The investigation into associates of Rudy Giuliani has expanded into a second United States Attorney's district, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

"When two business associates of Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, were arrested this month on charges that they funneled foreign money into U.S. elections, federal prosecutors working on a different case in Chicago took note," the newspaper noted. "The investigators had previously come across the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, as they pursued a long-standing case against a Ukrainian gas tycoon accused of bribery, according to two people familiar with the matter."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Investigation into Giuliani henchman has ‘extended beyond campaign finance violations’: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

The investigation into two associates of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has expanded significantly, BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.

"A federal grand jury investigating activities surrounding Rudy Giuliani’s back-channel campaign in Ukraine has demanded legal documents that include records of extravagant spending at Trump hotels and millions of dollars in financial transfers by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two key operatives who carried out the plan," BuzzFeed reported, based on a source familiar with the subpoena.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham needs to find the ‘moral courage’ to admit Trump is busted: WaPo editorial board

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

On Tuesday, in a scathing op-ed, the Washington Post editorial board called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his ongoing refusal to acknowledge criminal behavior from President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal.

"Mr. Graham did say the other day that 'if you could show me that, you know, Trump was actually engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing,'" wrote the board. "We think we can help the South Carolina Republican. Evidently he has not followed closely the depositions and documents collected by three House committees from present and former senior administration officials. If he had, he would see they contain clear proof that Mr. Trump, acting directly and through his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, repeatedly demanded a pledge from Mr. Zelensky to open those political investigations to obtain an Oval Office invitation. There is evidence that U.S. military aid was dependent on the probes, as well."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image