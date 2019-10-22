Here’s what could happen if Trump survives impeachment — but Republicans lose the Senate in 2020
Countless pundits have predicted that President Donald Trump will be indicted on articles of impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives but will subsequently be acquitted by a Republican majority in a Senate trial. Journalist David M. Drucker, in an October 22 article for the Washington Examiner, doesn’t disagree with that likely scenario. But he stresses that the price Republicans might pay for that acquittal is losing their Senate majority in the 2020 election.
“Democrats are targeting President Trump,” Drucker explains. “What they may get instead is the Senate.”
Republicans presently have a three-seat majority in the Senate, which means that Democrats — in order to achieve a majority in 2020 — will need to flip four GOP-held seats while keeping all of the seats they are defending. Incumbent GOP senators who are typically described as vulnerable include Martha McSally in Arizona, Susan Collins in Maine, Cory Gardner in Colorado and Joni Ernst in Iowa. Flipping those four seats would give Democrats a Senate majority — assuming that incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones doesn’t lose in Alabama.
“In a Senate trial to adjudicate articles of impeachment approved by the House,” Drucker observes, “at least a handful of vulnerable Senate Republicans risk the wrath of grassroots conservatives if they vote to convict and remove Trump from office. The same group, staring down impeachment with the 2020 primary season drawing near, could just as easily alienate general election voters with a vote to acquit the president.”
Drucker specifically mentions McSally, Gardner, Collins and Ernst in his op-ed. And he also cites Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina as an example of Republican vulnerability in 2020. A GOP strategist, interviewed on condition of anonymity, told Drucker that vulnerable GOP senators “were all going to have tough races to begin with, and Trump isn’t making it any easier on them.”
Drucker notes that while voting to acquit Trump could work against Republican senators in 2020 in “battleground states” and cause them to lose to Democrats, Jones has a different problem: he is a Democrat seeking reelection in a Republican-dominated southern state.
“Sen. Doug Jones, up for reelection in deep red Alabama, is walking the same tightrope as Republicans who are running for another term in blue and purple states,” Drucker observes.
Drucker concludes his article by emphasizing that if Democrats don’t do a good job making their case for impeachment, incumbent Democrats might pay a price politically in 2020.
“With a Senate trial likely to be triggered by a partisan vote of House Democrats,” Drucker explains, “the burden of the prosecuting the case in the Senate chamber, according to the rules, would fall on them. So, too, could the blowback if the public determines that their case is thin and unreasonable.”
Louvre blockbuster: honoring Leonardo da Vinci 500 years on
A blockbuster retrospective of Leonardo da Vinci opens Thursday at the Louvre museum to mark 500 years since the death of the Renaissance master in the historic town of Amboise, France.
Nearly 200,000 people have already reserved their place in line for the exhibition, the biggest ever organised to showcase the Tuscan polymath's indelible contributions to humanity -- with an emphasis on his painting.
A decade in the planning, the show simply titled "Leonardo da Vinci" groups 162 works, including 24 drawings loaned by Queen Elizabeth II of Britain from the Royal Collection.
The British Museum, the Hermitage of Saint Petersburg and the Vatican have also contributed, as well as, of course, Italy -- after a sometimes acrimonious tug-of-war between Rome and Paris over the loans.
The View audience goes wild every time co-hosts school Newt Gingrich on Trump support
"The View" invited Newt Gingrich to sit in as guest host, and the audience cheered as his fellow panelists dismantled his defense of President Donald Trump.
Host Whoopi Goldberg asked the former House Speaker to comment on Trump comparing his impeachment inquiry to a "lynching," and Gingrich said he agreed.
"Look, put yourself -- this is really a big leap -- but put yourself for a second in Trump's shoes, okay?" Gingrich said. "You got beaten up for over two years with the Mueller thing. You start to relax. All of a sudden there's this whole new wave of things, and I think part of what you have is a guy here who's just really deeply frustrated that no matter where he turns, you know, the fight keeps going on. "
Commentary
A psychology expert explains why human evolution can help us understand impeachment
Whatever you think about the potential – likely? – impeachment of Donald Trump (and I’m all for it), this development converges intriguingly with The Goodness Paradox, a fascinating 2018 book by anthropologist Richard Wrangham. In it, Wrangham makes the paradoxical suggestion that socially orchestrated murder - something very much like the modern death penalty - may have acted in our prehistoric past to make us less violent than we would otherwise be, at least within our own groups. Let me explain.