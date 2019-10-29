Here’s why millennials are ready to go socialist

Younger Americans are more likely to support a socialist political candidate and their views are capitalism are significantly more negative than older Americans, according to a poll conducted by YouGov for the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

The poll found that just 50 percent of millennials, or people born between 1981 and 1996, have a positive opinion of capitalism, while 70 percent said they would be somewhat or extremely likely to vote for a socialist candidate. The number of millennials who said they would be “extremely” likely to back a socialist candidate doubled from 10 percent last year to 20 percent in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Generation Z, or those born between 1997 and 2012, also have severe qualms with capitalism. Just 49 percent of Generation Z respondents expressed a positive view of capitalism while 64 percent said they would vote for a socialist candidate. The poll only sampled Americans over the age of 16.

Older generations of Americans have a significantly different outlook.

Nearly 60 percent of Generation X respondents, or those born between 1965 and 1980, said they have a positive view of capitalism while 44 percent said they would support a socialist candidate.

More than 60 percent of baby boomers, or those born between 1946 and 1964, expressed a positive opinion of capitalism and just 36 percent said they would vote for a socialist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 80 percent of the “silent generation,” meaning older adults born between 1925 and 1945, said they had a positive view of capitalism and just 33 percent said they would support a socialist candidate.

The poll data shows that younger generations do not view socialism through the same negative lens as older Americans, many of whom lived through the Cold War era. The data is backed up by the support candidates like Bernie Sanders have received. Though Hillary Clinton dominated Sanders among older voters in the 2016 primary, Sanders won more primary votes from Americans under 30 than Clinton and Donald Trump combined.