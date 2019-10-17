Here’s why Sondland’s testimony is devastating to Trump — whether he wants it to be or not

Veteran Newsweek reporter Kurt Eichenwald outlined in a thread that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland delivered testimony to the House that was devastating for President Donald Trump whether Sondland wanted it to be or not.

“While wrapped in diplomatic-speak and hemming-and-hawing, the statement of Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to European Union, is devastating to Trump and Giuliani,” Eichenwald said. “Given the surrounding evidence, either Giuliani has to say he lied to Sondland, or Trump has to be impeached it is important to dig through it, because, while quite clear on most dates, it takes jumping a bit around in the statement to figure out the date of the key event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He outlined a timeline of Sondland’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal:

1. While wrapped in diplomatic-speak and hemming-and-hawing, the statement of Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to European Union, is devastating to Trump and Giuliani. Given the surrounding evidence, either Giuliani has to say he lied to Sondland, or Trump has to be impeached…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

3…combined with other information: Feb 28: Date that Trump Admin told Congress it would be releasing appropriated aid to Ukraine. May 23: Three days after Zelensky's election, Sondland and US delegation brief Trump on Ukraine. They ask Trump to schedule a call and meeting… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

5…US delegation and Sondland to contact Rudy Giuliani about Trump's concerns. "It was apparent to all of us that the key to changing the President’s mind on Ukraine was Mr. Giuliani," Sondland says in his statement….. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

6…and confused why there are preconditions for a phone call. "I did not understand, until much later, that Mr. Giuliani’s agenda might have also included an effort to prompt the Ukrainians to investigate Vice President Biden or his son or to involve Ukrainians, directly… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

8…on one side and there NSC saying no. (now THOSE people need to be interviewed as to why they fought back on a congratulatory phone call.) July 25: Call finally takes place. We have all read the notes: Zelensky asks for release of weaponry, Trump asks for investigation of…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

10.. so…Ukraine assistance still being withheld, despite Congress having been told months earlier it was being distributed. And Giuliani, saying he is speaking for the President, says Trump wants their to be an anti-corruption statement from Zelensky *specifically* about… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

12…either Sondland is lying to the committee, or @RudyGiuliani lied to Sondland, or Trump told Giuliani he was demanding a corruption statement in which he specifically designated what cases he wanted mentioned by a foreign power: A conspiracy theory on DNC server, and a… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

14…people inside the White House are telling him Trump is linking aid to Ukraine to their pursuing a case against Biden and also a case with the sole purpose of proving that Russia had nothing to do with the hacking of 2016. He is trying to *absolve* Russia. Such a statement… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

16…while I dont believe this has bene publicly confirmed, it has been reported that White House learned of whistleblower complaint about September 9. Sep 11: Trump releases the aid to Ukraine. No corruption statement – which was the foundation of whether Trump would even… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

17…allow Zelensky to visit him in the White House, is suddenly released. September 13: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam subpoenas intel IG to compel him to disclose the whistleblower complaint. This is really, really bad…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

18…Trump is not an idiot. As Michael Cohen testified, ""He doesn't give orders. He speaks in a code." He would never say "if you do this, I will do that." But no rational person…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

20…ethically demand a case be pursued in the United States. It is considered an abuse of power. But here, he is demanding just that of a foreign power, instructing Sondland through Giuliani to deliver a message from the President to Zelensky that Trump wants a statement…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

22…this is Mafia-grade stuff. And this is just the first bits of evidence. This can only get worse. And when it does, if the @GOP and @senatemajldr make this solely about partisan politics, they are declaring that a president can engage in the most grotesque forms of abuses… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

23..of power and, so long as Senate is governed by the same party as the president, the president can get away with it and never be stopped. If GOPs dontt start caring for America more than for their jobs, co-equal branches of government, and Constitutional democracy, is dead./f — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2019