‘He’s long ago left the fact-based world’: Ex-CIA operative takes down Trump’s lies about recapturing ISIS fighters

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former CIA operative Bob Baer destroyed President Donald Trump’s claims that ISIS fighters in Syria have mostly been recaptured.

“Okay. So you heard him, right? They’ve been largely recaptured and there were only a few who got out,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Unfortunately, it’s not true. His own special envoy for Syria and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS an hour before the president said that, said the exact opposite thing about the escaped ISIS fighters.”

“We would say that the number is now over a hundred,” said Ambassador James Jeffrey in the clip. “We do not know where they are.”

“So who do you believe? The president, relatively few and they’ve been largely recaptured, or the guy in charge, it’s been largely 100 and we don’t know where they are?” said Burnett. “I’m pretty stunned, Bob, to hear this. This is just ridiculous. It’s completely the opposite thing. Does the president not know the truth? Did he just lie?”

“Oh, Erin, I think he’s long ago left the fact-based world,” said Baer. “I mean, I don’t know what happens to somebody his age, by the way, I know Jim Jeffrey and the man’s brilliant and he doesn’t make things up, and if he says a hundred are gone of probably high-value ISIS members, he’s right, and that’s not to mention pulling our troops out. We don’t know where the rest are.”

“The Kurds at this point are so dispirited, we’ve been fighting them for four or five years. Lost tens of thousands of people and you just picked up and left, you know,” added Baer. “Anything can happen. This situation is so fluid it’s impossible to predict where it’s going to go.”

