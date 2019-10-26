Hilarious video shows Fox News’ freak-out at the Obamas’ NYC date night — long before it ignored Trump’s open graft
A report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), updated on Friday, cites a long list of conflicts of interest on the part of President Donald Trump and his administration — for example, 387 visits to Trump-owned businesses and 67 events held at Trump-owned properties. Trump’s presidency has brought one scandal after another, making Barack Obama’s presidency seem so much calmer by comparison.
A new humorous video that the Daily Show has posted on Twitter show how Fox News — now virtually “state TV” for the Trump White House — reacted to a major “scandal” of the Obama era: President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama going to see a Broadway play in New York City.
The satirical video declares: “In June 2009, a scandal like no other rocked the Obama presidency to its core”: the Obamas went to see a play. And it goes on to present a collage of media freakouts over that “scandal” — which seemed to infuriate Fox News regulars.
One Fox anchor is seen describing the “problems” the Obama were causing in Manhattan: “Traffic is stopped, as you can see. The show waited 45 minutes.” Another person at Fox is seen complaining about “the taxpayer expense,” while someone else insists that Obama “should have acquiesced to less extravagance during a time of war and during the time of an economic crisis.”
So much news this week! Anyway, 10 years ago, Barack and Michelle Obama went to New York to see a play, the worst scandal in presidential history. pic.twitter.com/zrG032lAxc
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2019
Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who is now one of Trump’s most buffoonish sycophants and apologists, appears in the video and is seen complaining that “it is inappropriate while a country is suffering” for the Obamas to be attending a play. And Gretchen Carlson is seen asserting, “Maybe he should have chosen a less extravagant kind of a date night.”
Alisyn Camerota appears in the video as well, saying, “The White House declined to say how much the trip was costing taxpayers” — although not as the host of CNN’s “New Day.” Back in 2009, a pre-CNN Camerota was still working for Fox News and was co-hosting “Fox and Friends.” However, Camerota (who joined CNN in 2014) can be critical of her former employer these days. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month, Camerota asserted that her former co-workers at Fox News, “went berserk when Barack Obama would use executive action. Now, they don’t care.”
Fox News, as the Daily Show video points out, also went berserk wat the manufactured “Obama date night” scandal. But now, when it comes to the types of Trump-related expenses and conflicts of interest outlined in CREW’s report, they don’t care.
Breaking Banner
Who is Bill Taylor? I’ve known the guy who rocked Capitol Hill this week for 50 years
It was July of 1966, and we were at Camp Buckner undergoing military training during the summer between our freshman and sophomore years at West Point. I am sure it was hot. It was always hot at Camp Buckner that summer, hot and dusty out on the ranges where we did our training, or hot and muddy if it had been raining.
I saw some photographs of us at Camp Buckner when I attended our 50th class reunion at West Point this past May, and I have to say, we looked impossibly young. There were a few guys in the class a year or two older who had served as enlisted men in the Army before entering West Point, but the rest of us were 18 or 19 years old. We had made it through Plebe year, and now we were Yearlings, as sophomores at West Point were called. We had a whole year as cadets under our belts. We felt like we could do anything.
Facebook ‘news tab’ seeks to reboot its role with media
Facebook on Friday began rolling out its dedicated "news tab" with professionally produced content -- the latest move by the social network to promote journalism and shed its reputation as a platform for misinformation.
The tab, being tested with some US users, will be separate from a user's normal feed and include articles from partner news organizations -- making a clear distinction between journalism and stories shared by users from a wide range of sources.
"This is going to be the first time ever there will be a dedicated space on the (Facebook) app that is focused on high-quality journalism," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told an audience in New York in a joint appearance with CEO Robert Thomson of News Corp, one of the partners in the project.
Taiwan revels in first pride since legalizing gay marriage
Nearly two hundred thousand revellers marched through Taipei in a riot of rainbow colours and celebration on Saturday as Taiwan held its first pride parade since making history in Asia by legalising gay marriage.
The island has long hosted the region's largest pride marches but this year Taiwan's LGBT community and their supporters had an extra reason to celebrate.
In May, lawmakers took the unprecedented decision to legalise same sex marriages, becoming the first place in Asia to do so.
Over 2,000 couples have since wed, many of them taking part in Saturday's festival.