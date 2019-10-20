Hillary Clinton posts fake letter from JFK to mock Trump’s absurd one to Turkey
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken up a new hobby of trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.
The grandmother of three excelled in her sarcasm and stepped up her shade Sunday afternoon by releasing a fake letter from Former President John F. Kennedy to former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.
Read the fake letter and see the tweet below:
Dear Premier Khrushchev,
Don’t be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t everybody will be like ‘what an assh*le’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion.’
You’re really busting my nuts here.
Give you a jingle later.
Hugs,
John Fitzgerald Kennedy
Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019