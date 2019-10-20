Quantcast
Connect with us

Hillary Clinton posts fake letter from JFK to mock Trump’s absurd one to Turkey

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken up a new hobby of trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The grandmother of three excelled in her sarcasm and stepped up her shade Sunday afternoon by releasing a fake letter from Former President John F. Kennedy to former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

Read the fake letter and see the tweet below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Premier Khrushchev,

Don’t be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t everybody will be like ‘what an assh*le’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion.’

You’re really busting my nuts here.

Give you a jingle later.

Hugs,

John Fitzgerald Kennedy


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump unravels over Ukraine call in extensive thread– then blames Democrats

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump continued to unravel over the call he had with Ukraine on July 25.

"This Scam going on right now by the Democrats against the Republican Party, and me, was all about a perfect phone call I had with the Ukrainian President. He’s already stated, NO PRESSURE! Where is the Whistleblower, or the 2nd Whistleblower, or the “informant?” All gone because their so-called story didn’t come even close to matching up with the exact transcript of the phone call. Was it a Corrupt Adam Schiff con? Why didn’t the IG see this? When do we depose Shifty Schiff to find out why he fraudulently made up my phone call and read this fiction to Congress and the American People? I demand his deposition. He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at Pelosi for going to Jordan to fix his Syria flub

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump tweeted his anger about Speaker Nancey Pelosi (D-CA) taking a delegation of leaders to Jordan to meet with those working on Syria.

"Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1186016354572353536

Vice President Mike Pence went to Turkey last week to attempt to negotiate a ceasefire, but what he ended up with was 120-hour freeze on bombing Kurds.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hillary Clinton posts fake letter from JFK to mock Trump’s absurd one to Turkey

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken up a new hobby of trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The grandmother of three excelled in her sarcasm and stepped up her shade Sunday afternoon by releasing a fake letter from Former President John F. Kennedy to former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

Read the fake letter and see the tweet below:

Dear Premier Khrushchev,

Don't be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say 'Yay! Khrushchev! You're the best!' But if you don't everybody will be like 'what an assh*le' and call your garbage country 'The Soviet Bunion.'

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image