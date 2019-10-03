Historian Jon Meacham: If you raise the bar on what’s impeachable, you lower the bar on acceptable behavior
Historian Jon Meacham warned on Thursday that a Republican effort to “raise the bar” on impeachment is actually “lowering the bar” on acceptable presidential behavior.
“At some point if you continue to raise the bar on what is impeachable, you lower the bar inexorably on the behavior you’re willing to live with,” Meacham explained during an appearance on MSNBC. “I dislike what I sometimes think of as the punditry of hypocrisy. What if Obama did this? What if George W. Bush did this?
“In this case it really does matter, because I think what the members of the House have to do and I think what citizens have to do, because politicians are far more often mirrors of who we are than they are molders, what we have to decide is, is this a moment where a higher duty actually should take precedent over the next election?” he said.
Meacham concluded: “So it’s a higher duty question. And the answer may be no, that we want to preserve our positions, we want to be re-elected and we don’t think this rises to that level. I promise you, if a Democrat had done what they’re doing, they would be saying the opposite.”
Paul Krugman nails why GOPers won’t turn on Trump — and it’s not over fear of the president’s wrath
In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman mocked Republicans who have painted themselves into a corner with their slavish devotion to Donald Trump and now, in the face of real crimes that could lead to impeachment, refuse to condemn him for fear it will make them look like they have aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democrats.
Leading off with, "So all the pundits who warned that Dems were making a terrible mistake are engaged in some serious soul-searching, right? Hahahaha," the Nobel Prize-winning economist dug into what is holding them back -- then coined a term to explain their reluctance.
GOP minority leader calls for delay on Trump impeachment until Pelosi agrees to give White House more control over process
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asked for a pause to the impeachment inquiry until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agrees to map out Democratic strategy and give Republicans more control over the process.
The California Republican sent a letter Thursday to Pelosi demanding public answers to 10 questions that appear intended to give the GOP minority and the White House more power over the inquiry.
"I’ve written to Speaker Pelosi to halt the impeachment inquiry until we can receive public answers to the following questions," McCarthy tweeted. "Given the enormity of the question at hand—impeaching a duly elected president—the American public deserves fairness and transparency."
California Dem cracks up C-SPAN host: Why are angry GOP callers on the East coast ‘not at work?’
A caller from California noted to C-SPAN on Thursday that many Republican callers on the East coast do not seem to have jobs.
At the close of Thursday's Washington Journal program, C-SPAN host Bill Scanlan spoke to a Democratic caller named Ray from Napa Valley, California.
Ray began by defending House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
"It wouldn't matter who they picked," Ray said. "The GOP -- the Grand Old Party, that's what I like to call them because they are the old party. You know, they're the dividers. My friends that are Republicans, they're the one that are being divided."