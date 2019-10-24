Hong Kong businessman pays almost $1 million for parking space
Hong Kong might be heading for recession after months of violent protests but that hasn’t stopped one businessman from forking out almost $1 million for a parking spot.
The mind-boggling sum paid by Johnny Cheung Shun-yee highlights the gaping inequality that has helped fuel nearly five months of demonstrations in the financial hub, where one in five people live below the poverty line.
The HK$7.6 million ($970,000) price tag is more than 30 times the average annual wage in Hong Kong and about the same as a one-bed apartment in London’s plush Chelsea area.
It is situated in The Centre, the city’s fifth-highest skyscraper, which hit the headlines in October 2017 when it became the world’s most expensive office building after Hong Kong’s richest man sold it for more than $5 billion.
The purchase comes even though there are growing concerns about the impact of the pro-democracy demonstrations on the city’s real estate market with property firms’ share prices plunging in recent months, as they are forced to offer discounts on new projects and cut office rents.
The economy has been tipped to grow just 0-1.0 percent this year, the worst rate since 2009 during the global financial crisis.
“A lot of those owners in The Center are in finance or in other high-growth businesses,” Stanley Poon, a managing director at Centaline Commercial, said. “To these tycoons, it’s not a significant purchase if you compare it to the value of the office floors they own.”
Hong Kong’s white-hot property market has become a political issue as costs continue to soar, forcing some small businesses to close owing to sky-high rents while many residents cannot afford to buy or lease decent homes.
Commercial and residential property prices have been fuelled by an influx of money from wealthy mainland Chinese investors and developers.
While the long-running protests in the city are fired mostly by anger at a now-dead extradition bill and hatred towards the government and police, they are also fanned by anger at the huge disparity between rich and poor.
— Bloomberg News contributed to this story —
DC Report
Acid rain, that ’70s scourge, comes back
Starting in the 1970s acid rain turned hundreds of lakes and streams in Adirondack Park in upstate New York so acidic that fish could not survive. Acid rain can be so toxic that it etches paint off cars.
The good news is that some naturally reproducing trout were recently found in one body of Adirondacks water. Lake Colden had been without such naturally grown fish for 32 years. This revival comes after decades of our federal government working to reduce the toxic air emissions that cause acid rain.
ICE deports decorated Iraq War combat vet who suffered a brain injury
He served five years – two tours – in Iraq. He is a decorated Marine Corps combat veteran. He has a large tattoo of the Statue of Liberty spread across the left side of his body, and another tattoo memorializing his service to the U.S. Marines, according to The Orange County Register.
He was honorably discharged in 2004, one year after suffering a brain injury.
Breaking Banner
The Trump administration confesses it has violated its own ethics pledge — multiple times
A governmentwide review has acknowledged for the first time that at least several Trump political appointees violated the administration’s ethics pledge, which was put in place to try to “drain the swamp” by imposing lobbying restrictions and penalties.
The details are tucked away in the Office of Government Ethics’ latest annual report, which attracted little notice when it was released this summer.
While President Donald Trump’s ethics pledge was weaker than previous rules, the government ethics office still found violations in 2018 at three federal agencies: the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of the Interior and the National Labor Relations Board.