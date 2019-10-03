Hong Kong teen shot by police is charged with rioting, attacking officers
The teenager who was the first victim of police gunfire in Hong Kong’s months-long pro-democracy protests is being charged with attacking police and rioting, police said Thursday.
The shooting occurred during widespread violence across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that marred China’s National Day celebrations and has deepened anger against police, who have been accused of being heavy-handed against protesters.
The officer fired as 18-year-old Tsang Chi-kin struck him with a metal rod Tuesday. The government has said Tsang’s condition was stable after surgery.
A police statement said the case against Tsang will be heard by a court Thursday afternoon. He will be among seven people charged with rioting and faces two additional counts of attacking police, the statement said.
It is unclear if Tsang will appear in court, as the charges can be made in his absence. Rioting carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Thousands of people rallied Wednesday to demand police accountability for the shooting, with many saying the use of lethal weaponry was unjustified.
Pockets of black-clad youths vented their anger late Wednesday night, lobbing gas bombs at police quarters, vandalizing subway stations and blocking traffic in several districts. Police responded with tear gas in some areas.
More than 1,000 students marched Thursday at the Chinese University in a continuing show of support for Tsang and vowing to keep up their fight for more democratic freedoms. Many students felt that firing at Tsang’s chest, close to his heart, was an attempt to kill him.
But police defended the shooting as “reasonable and lawful” as the officer had feared for his life and that of his colleagues.
Nobel buzz for Greta and literature duo
Experts are cautious, but bookies are tipping teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg for the Nobel Peace Prize next week, while two literature laureates will be crowned after last year's award was postponed over a sex harassment scandal.
Odds from bookmakers such as Ladbrokes indicate the 16-year-old activist is the one to beat for the Nobel Peace Prize after she launched a school strike that inspired millions to join her "Fridays for Future" movement.
However any prediction carries a great deal of uncertainty, since the list of candidates considered by the Nobel Committee isn't made public, and experts are still divided over whether there is a direct link between climate and violent conflicts.
