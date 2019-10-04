House Dems ask Pence to fork over Ukraine documents within the next 10 days

Three Democratic leaders on Friday sent Vice President Mike Pence a letter asking him to hand over documents related to the Ukraine investigation by October 15th.

In a letter sent to the vice president’s office, Reps. Eliot Engle (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Elijah Cummings (D-MD) specified a set of documents to be delivered within the next ten days as part of the impeachment inquiry being conducted in the House of Representatives.

Among other things, the congressmen are requesting any documents Pence has related to President Donald Trump’s April 21st and July 25th phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including transcripts, notes, and recordings.