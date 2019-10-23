House Homeland Security chairman directs sergeant at arms to ‘take action’ against Republicans who raided SCIF

On Wednesday, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sent a letter to the Congressional sergeant at arms, Paul Irving, asking him to “take action” against the gang of House Republicans who invaded the classified information facility during an impeachment hearing.

“This unprecedented breach of security raises serious concerns for Committee Chairmen, including me, responsible for maintaining SCIFs,” wrote Thompson. “As such, I am requesting you take action with respect to the Members involved in the breach. More broadly, I urge you to take House-wide action to remind all Members about the dangers of such reckless action and the potential national security risks of such behavior.”

Read the full letter below:

JUST IN: House Homeland Security Committee Chairman asks sergeant at arms to “take action” against Republicans who charged into the SCIF. Doesn’t explain what action he wants: pic.twitter.com/nBT5qgUOsF — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 23, 2019