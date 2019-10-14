Quantcast
House Intel member reveals witnesses say the same thing: The Ukraine call is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on Monday that witnesses have been telling House investigators that President Donald Trump’s call to the Ukraine’s president is just “the tip of the iceberg.”

Raskin made the remarks as he was on his way to a closed-door hearing with Fiona Hill, the president’s former top Russia adviser.

“Essentially everybody is telling us the same thing, which is that the phone call was just the tip of the iceberg on July 25th,” Raskin said.

Reports said that Hill was cooperating with the House Intelligence Committee.

