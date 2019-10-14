House Intel member reveals witnesses say the same thing: The Ukraine call is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on Monday that witnesses have been telling House investigators that President Donald Trump’s call to the Ukraine’s president is just “the tip of the iceberg.”

Raskin made the remarks as he was on his way to a closed-door hearing with Fiona Hill, the president’s former top Russia adviser.

“Essentially everybody is telling us the same thing, which is that the phone call was just the tip of the iceberg on July 25th,” Raskin said.

I asked @RepRaskin, before he walked in to Fiona Hill deposition, about the accounts they’ve been hearing from aides behind closed doors on Ukraine: “Essentially everybody is telling us the same thing, which is that the phone call was just the tip of the iceberg on July 25th.” — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 14, 2019

Reports said that Hill was cooperating with the House Intelligence Committee.

A congressional source tells @AlexNBCNews that Fiona Hill was subpoenaed “in light of attempts by the White House to direct witnesses not to cooperate.” Source adds: “As is required of her, Dr. Hill is now complying with the subpoena and answering questions.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 14, 2019