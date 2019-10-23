House Republicans resort to ‘physically obstructing justice’ as impeachment inquiry delivers bombshells
A group of over two dozen House Republicans on Wednesday barged into a secure room in the U.S. Capitol building ahead of a closed-door deposition and delayed the testimony of Pentagon official Laura Cooper, a witness in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
“The GOP members who protested the Cooper deposition have essentially shut down the impeachment inquiry for a time,” reported the Washington Post‘s Rachel Bade.
Many of the Republicans involved in the stunt are not members of the House Intelligence, Judiciary, and Foreign Affairs Committees and were therefore not authorized to enter the hearing room.
“Let’s see if we can get in,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), the leader of the group, said at a press conference Wednesday.
Watch:
Led by @MattGaetz and assisted by @SteveScalise, House Republicans stage a publicity stunt in which they try to storm the doors of the House Intelligence Committee as they hold the Trump impeachment inquiry. This is an attempt to squelch the negative news about quid pro quo, etc pic.twitter.com/4EsfsVo38k
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 23, 2019
WATCH: here's the video of when 2 dozen GOP members, led by @mattgaetz entered the secure hearing room (SCIF) to interrupt witness testimony in the #ImpeachmentInquiry as they demand access, despite not being committee members. They're complaining it's a "Soviet-style process". pic.twitter.com/8KddYz3r9D
— Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 23, 2019
Ben Siegel of ABC News reported that some of the GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), were “screaming” as they entered the hearing “and all brought phones into the secure SCIF room,” a major violation of House rules. Several Republican lawmakers, including Gaetz, appeared to tweet from inside the secure room and later claimed the tweets were sent by staff.
**Tweet from Staff**
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 23, 2019
According to CNN,
A source in the room said that as the witness, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper, was sitting down to testify, the Republicans stormed through the room’s three different doors. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama was yelling at House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, but the California Democrat did not engage, the source said. Other Democrats, including Rep. Val Demings of Florida, shouted back at both Byrne and Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, who were yelling about the process.
Cooper left the room while the Republicans refused to vacate the space.
Schiff, in response to the interruption, briefly left the hearing room to consult the sergeant-at-arms about removing the unauthorized Republican lawmakers.
“That’s a lot of sitting members of Congress who are physically obstructing justice,” tweeted Sludge reporter Alex Kotch.
Breaking Banner
Trump resort sticks Irish cops with a massive bill after they were forced to help guard the president there
Police in Ireland are getting stuck with a massive bill from one of President Donald Trump's golf resorts after they were forced to help guard the president when he traveled there this past June.
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland sent police in Ireland a bill for food and coffee that totaled more than $100,000 after "dozens" of Irish cops were ordered to go to resort to help with presidential security.
Breaking Banner
National security expert appalled by Matt Gaetz cell phone stunt: ‘I cannot emphasize enough how serious this is’
A national security expert and former congressional staffer broke down the seriousness of a breach by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and other Republican lawmakers into a secure area beneath the Capitol.
A group of GOP congress members carrying prohibited cell phones stormed a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the Capitol basement, where Laura Cooper, a Pentagon official with jurisdiction over Ukraine policy, was scheduled to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry.
"Aside from disrupting the testimony of a DoD official shedding light on the President's attempts to extort a sham investigation into the child of his most feared political rival by withholding military aid that Congress gave to resist a Russian invasion," tweeted Mieke Eoyang, vice president of the Third Way think tank's national security program, "storming the SCIF without respecting the security protocols that require people to leave their electronic devices *outside* the space, is actually compromising our national security."
Lindsey Graham schooled on the mounting evidence against Trump in scathing Washington Post editorial
Although Sen. Lindsey Graham has been vehemently critical of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria and abandon the United States’ Kurdish allies, the South Carolina Republican continues to be a staunch Trump defender on most matters — including the Ukraine scandal. And the Washington Post, in an editorial published this week, schools Graham on why Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is so problematic and why Trump is now facing an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives.