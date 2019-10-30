House Rules Committee advances impeachment resolution for a full vote

On Wednesday, the House Rules Committee voted 9-4, along party lines, to advance the resolution commencing a new stage of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump:

NOW: @HouseDemocrats impeachment resolution passes rules committee, 9-4. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 31, 2019

The resolution, which will go to a vote of the full House on Thursday, is the first formal vote taken with respect to the impeachment investigation, which has been quickly gathering momentum as more revelations emerge about President Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to extort the government of Ukraine into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Trump administration has flatly refused to cooperate with the probe.