House Rules Committee advances impeachment resolution for a full vote

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, the House Rules Committee voted 9-4, along party lines, to advance the resolution commencing a new stage of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump:

The resolution, which will go to a vote of the full House on Thursday, is the first formal vote taken with respect to the impeachment investigation, which has been quickly gathering momentum as more revelations emerge about President Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to extort the government of Ukraine into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Trump administration has flatly refused to cooperate with the probe.


Is Trump just too dumb to do crimes? Here’s why that defense won’t fly

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Donald Trump is angry that his allies think he's a nimrod, at least according to Asawin Suebsaeng of the Daily Beast. White House sources have told Suebsaeng that Trump is privately whining that "people should stop saying he’s too dumb or incompetent to do crimes," and bragging that he is, on the contrary, totally smart enough to escape accountability for his criminal behavior.

The immediate impetus for this tantrum is a Wall Street editorial last week that, with a stench of desperation detectable even through a computer screen, argued that Trump can't possibly be guilty of making quid pro quo demands for political assistance in exchange for military aid from the Ukrainian leadership because he is, quite literally, too stupid to pull such a thing off.

NSC official Alexander Vindman’s testimony appears to contradict Rick Perry’s claims about Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

he testimony of a senior White House official appeared to contradict Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s repeated denials that he never heard the Bidens discussed in connection to the administration’s dealings with Ukraine.

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, revealed in his testimony to Congress that he twice reported President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine as a potential national security risk and said that key quotes referring to former Vice President Joe Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian firm whose board included Biden’s son Hunter, were omitted from the partial transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman also contradicted denials Perry made to the press about Biden.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and guest blame wildfires ravaging California on ‘woke’ culture

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and YouTube personality Dave Rubin on Tuesday attempted Tuesday to cast blame on the wildfires ravaging California on “woke” culture.

“PG&E strikes me as almost a metaphor for the destruction of the state,” Carlson said in reference to how some (though not all) of the California wildfires may have been caused by PG&E’s technical errors. He claimed that the company “doesn't really know anything about its own infrastructure” even though it “knows everything about the race of its employees.”

