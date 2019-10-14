Quantcast
Connect with us

‘How Marie Antoinette’: Ivanka Trump ignites a wave of mockery with her latest out-of-touch tweet

Published

49 mins ago

on

Over the weekend, Ivanka Trump tried to merge her interest in fashion with U.S. economic growth, tweeting about a new Louis Vuitton factory opening in Texas.

“President Trump and Bernard Arnault will open new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas next week! Thank you Mr. Arnault for honoring your Pledge to America’s Workers and investing in the USA!!” Ivanka wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the website Queerty pointed out, her statement is rife with irony.

“A failed fashion designer who had her own products made overseas crowing about another fashion designer opening a factory in the United States that will employ low wage workers to create luxury handbags they’ll never be able to afford,” they wrote. They also noted that it was in poor taste for her to tweet about fashion when Kurds, U.S. allies in the region, are being slaughtered after Trump’s abrupt troop withdrawal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queerty collected the best reactions to her out-of-touch tweet, including allusions to Marie Antoinette.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Tighter’: Actress Ellen Barkin praises women impeachment witnesses who have Trump’s ‘balls in their fist’

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Actor and producer Ellen Barkin on Monday celebrated the women who have testified against President Donald Trump in the House impeachment inquiry.

Writing on Twitter, Barkin made reference leaked audio in which Trump said that he could grab women by the genitals because he was famous. She also praised former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former White House aide on Russia Fiona Hill, who are cooperating with House Democrats and the impeachment proceedings.

"Not gonna be much pussy grabbin with his balls in their fists," Barkin wrote on Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘How Marie Antoinette’: Ivanka Trump ignites a wave of mockery with her latest out-of-touch tweet

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Over the weekend, Ivanka Trump tried to merge her interest in fashion with U.S. economic growth, tweeting about a new Louis Vuitton factory opening in Texas.

“President Trump and Bernard Arnault will open new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas next week! Thank you Mr. Arnault for honoring your Pledge to America’s Workers and investing in the USA!!” Ivanka wrote.

President Trump and Bernard Arnault will open new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas next week!

Thank you Mr. Arnault for honoring your Pledge to America’s Workers and investing in the USA!! 🇺🇸https://t.co/AQvCfHryf8

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign manager calls impeachment ‘a seditious conspiracy’ against ‘the people’s president’ in bonkers tweet

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale on Monday posted a completely bonkers tweet that falsely accused House Democrats of leading a "seditious conspiracy" to overthrow President Donald Trump.

"Democrats have crossed over the line of partisan politics and have undertaken a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president," Parscale wrote. "Nancy Pelosi should step down for betraying her oath of office and attempting to overthrow our great Republic."

Democrats have crossed over the line of partisan politics and have undertaken a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image