HR McMaster finally speaks out against Donald Trump on Ukraine scandal and Kurd betrayal

Former United States National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is finally speaking out after his exit from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

In a Politico report, McMaster is quoted denouncing the president’s bid to get Ukraine to verify a conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden.

“In all the conversations, in all the meetings I was ever privy too, there was never any incident of the president soliciting any kind of assistance for anything domestic politics,” McMaster said during a speech for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies event.

He was asked if it would ever be acceptable for a president to seek aid from a foreign government, McMaster responded: “Of course no. Absolutely not. What has to happen here is seeing our democracy play out, the separation of powers play out, and for the American people through the representatives in Congress to make a judgment as to whether that happened.”

When it came to Syria and Trump’s decision to betray America’s Kurdish allies, McMaster explained that Kurds control 65 to 70 percent of Syria’s oil reserves.

“Our forces there served as a useful means of preventing what we see now, which is a Turkish-Kurdish civil war that has profound political as well as humanitarian consequences,” McMaster said. “What we have in the Middle East right now is the potential for four simultaneous crises.”

He went on to say that the reason Russian President Vladimir Putin is inserting himself in the fight is for the Syrian resources.

“Guess who wants that really badly?” McMaster asked. “Vladimir Putin and the Assad regime. Once you cede control there, you cede influence over what does a post-civil war Syria look like.”