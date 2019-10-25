Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I am asking you a direct question’: CNN reporter corners evasive White House adviser on Trump trade talks

Published

1 min ago

on

Even when he was facing an impeachment inquiry for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, President Donald Trump openly recommended that the Chinese government investigate the Bidens. This week, CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro if it was appropriate for Trump to ask the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens when trade discussions were taking place — and Sciutto got a very evasive non-answer.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sciutto told Navarro, “The American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations.” And Navarro responded, “The problem that I have seen over the last three years in Washington is that there’s just too many stories that are reported based on anonymous sources” — adding that those sources “inevitably get it wrong.”

Sciutto, however, didn’t appreciate Navarro’s stonewalling and reiterated, “I’m asking you a direct question: did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of a negotiation?”

Navarro responded that it wasn’t relevant, but Sciutto didn’t back down — asserting, “I’m asking if politics have entered the sphere of international relations here.” And Navarro never answered his question.

ADVERTISEMENT

When CNN’s Oliver Darcy tweeted part of the interview, some Twitter users commented on how evasive Navarro was. @TrumpinTheShark commented, “Lordy. @jimsciutto is just asking basic questions, but because Navarro is so shifty and evasive, Jim is looking like Columbo here!” And @SueCinotti remarked, “Unbelievable. The R’s want transparency except when they don’t. What hypocrites.”

Trump recently told reporters, “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has no regrets about ‘human scum’ swipe at opponents

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump does not regret calling "Never Trump" Republicans "human scum," according to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

This article first appeared in Salon.

"The people who are against him and who have been against him and working against him since the day they took office are just that," Grisham said Thursday morning during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," the president's favorite morning talk show. "It is horrible that people are working against a president who is delivering results for this country and has been since day one.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign publicly defending Ivanka and Jared working in the White House

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign is publicly defending his daughter and son-in-law holding senior positions in the White House.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, known collectively as Javanka, are senior advisors to the president. Neither had any experience working in government prior to their appointments.

In fact, the president had to personally intervene for them to receive security clearance after background checks revealed "serious disqualifying issues."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘What a rapeflake’: Harvey Weinstein spokesperson ripped online for offensive statement

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

An unnamed representative for Harvey Weinstein was ripped online after he lashed out at #MeToo activists in a statement.

"The disgraced media mogul appeared Wednesday at an event put on by Actor's Hour at the Downtime bar in New York City and was confronted by at least three women, including performers Amber Rollo, Kelly Bachman and Zoe Stuckless, during the evening. The actresses and audience members claim they were heckled and ultimately asked to leave," The Hollywood Reporter posted on Thursday.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image